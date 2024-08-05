Rodri Deserves Ballon D'Or After Revolutionising Defensive Midfield Role, Says Lucas Leiva

Rodri deserves to be in contention to win the Ballon d'Or and has revolutionised the way people look at holding midfielders, believes Lucas Leiva. (More Football News)
Rodri enjoyed another magnificent campaign in 2023-24 as Manchester City retained their Premier League crown, then was named Player of the Tournament as Spain won Euro 2024.
The 28-year-old played 50 matches for City across all competitions last term, with Pep Guardiola's team only losing one of those games – versus Manchester United in May's FA Cup final.
He also contributed eight goals and nine assists in the Premier League last term, both of which represent his best figures in any league campaign.
At Euro 2024, he ranked seventh among all players for open-play passes (430) and fifth for open-play passes in the opposition half (255) as La Roja won their record-breaking fourth European title.
While former Liverpool midfielder Lucas expects Rodri to face fierce competition from Real Madrid pair Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, he feels the Spaniard deserves to be considered among the world's finest players.
"A midfield player, especially a holding midfield player, normally it is not a position that people look at so much. But it is an important role for the team," he told Stats Perform.
"It's a position where you give balance to the team. You allow people to get forward, but you also give protection to the defence. You start everything from that role.
"So, [Sergio] Busquets and now Rodri are playing a big part with Man City, but also with Spain. We could see that at the Euros.
"Of course, Rodri is one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or, but I would probably say another two players: Bellingham and Vinicius. I think those three will challenge for the Ballon d'Or, and we'll have to wait and see.
"Of course, Rodri deserves it, but Bellingham and Vinicius deserve it as well for what they've done with Real Madrid and with their national teams, especially Bellingham getting to the [Euros] final.
"We will have to wait and see. But I'm happy to see a holding midfielder on the shortlist because it's a position that people don't look at too much.
"People are starting to appreciate it a little bit more."