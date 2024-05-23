Football

Robert Lewandowski Transfer Update: Polish Great Hints At Barcelona Stay Next Season

Robert Lewandowski's current contract is set to expire in 2026, but uncertainties about his future have grown since manager Xavi initially announced his departure in January, only to backtrack in April

Barcelona striker, Robert Lewandowski.
info_icon

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has suggested he will remain at the LaLiga club next season. (More Football News)

Lewandowski joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich in 2022 and has since helped them win the league title last season as well as the Spanish Super Cup.

The 35-year-old ended his debut season as the league's top scorer with 23 goals and has netted a further 18 in Barcelona's current trophy-less campaign.

Lewandowski's current contract is set to expire in 2026, but uncertainties about his future have grown since manager Xavi initially announced his departure in January, only to backtrack in April.

Barcelona are also dealing with economic challenges, with a bloated wage bill and a huge renovation project at the Camp Nou stadium having increased the financial strain this term.

"Of course, for me, it is super clear. I want to win many titles with Barcelona, and I am sure that next season we will be even stronger, and we will also win titles," Lewandowski told Mundo Deportivo on Wednesday when asked about rumours of a potential exit.

"I always want the best, not just for me, but for my team-mates, and I am sure that this team will win titles next season, because I see what we do each day.

"For me, that is what matters, because this is a club that I hold close to my heart and I want to give a lot for the team and the club."

Xavi said earlier in May, "We value Robert's presence in the team very much, and we will decide on his future at the end of the season."

Barcelona are second in LaLiga, 12 points behind newly crowned champions Real Madrid. They face Sevilla in their final game of the season on Sunday.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai Billboard Row: 100 Notices, Penalties Issued Against Owner Bhavesh Bhinde | Details
  2. New Driving Licence Rules From June 1st: No Need For Driving Tests At RTO
  3. Smart Power Meters Not Overcharging, ‘Check Meters’ To Be Installed For Comparison: Gujarat Govt
  4. Nifty Hits All-Time High, Sensex Climbs Over 800 Points
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 23: Prajwal Revanna Gets Warning, Pune Porsche Crash Probe Advances & More Stories
Entertainment News
  1. Jackie Shroff Joins 'Welcome To The Jungle' After Sanjay Dutt Exited Due To Health Concerns? Here's What We Know
  2. 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Fame Firoz Khan, Known For Impersonating Amitabh Bachchan, Passes Away
  3. Jacqueline Fernandez REVEALS The Worst Advice She Got From A Fellow Actor
  4. Shruti Haasan FINALLY Confirms Breakup With Santanu Hazarika: I Am Entirely Single, Willing To Mingle
  5. Kriti Sanon Shares Video Celebrating 10 Years In Bollywood, Calls It 'The Most Magical Decade' Of Her Life
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Authorities Detain Suspect In Alleged Plot Targeting Olympic Torch Relay
  2. Toni Kroos Retirement: Real Madrid Great Aiming To Go Out On A High In La Liga Farewell Party
  3. South Africa Tour Of West Indies: Squads, Schedule, Venue - All You Need To Know
  4. RR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. RCB Vs RR, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Bengaluru 'Needed A Push', Says Captain Faf After Defeat
World News
  1. US Applications For Jobless Benefits Fall As Labor Market Continues To Thrive
  2. New Portrait Of Kate Middleton Sparks Mixed Reactions Online
  3. American Airlines Backtracks After Blaming 9-Year-Old In Hidden Camera Incident
  4. India-Born Jaya Badiga Appointed Judge In Sacramento County Superior Court
  5. Srettha Thavisin Risks Suspension After Constitutional Court Accepts Petition Seeking Ouster of Thai PM
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Modi Can Do Everything,' Says Shah, Rahul Takes Delhi Metro Ride
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Authorities Detain Suspect In Alleged Plot Targeting Olympic Torch Relay