Republic Of Ireland Name Heimir Hallgrimsson As New Head Coach

The Republic of Ireland have announced the appointment of Heimir Hallgrimsson as their new head coach

The Republic of Ireland have announced the appointment of Heimir Hallgrimsson as their new head coach. (More Football News)

The former Iceland and Jamaica boss will lead the Boys in Green for the forthcoming Nations League and 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, and will be officially unveiled at a press conference on Thursday.

Hallgrimsson resigned from his role with Jamaica 10 days ago following the Reggae Boyz's exit from the Copa America group stages, and fills the void that was held by John O'Shea on an interim basis after Stephen Kenny's departure last November.

Along with Lars Lagerbeck, the 57-year-old guided Iceland to the Euro 2016 quarter-finals - famously beating England along the way - and, in sole charge, he led his nation to their maiden World Cup appearance two years later.

Only the nation's second head coach from outside the UK and Ireland after Giovanni Trapattoni, Hallgrimsson's first game at the helm will be against England in the Nations League on September 7.

"It is an honour to be appointed Head Coach of the Ireland Senior Men's National Team," he told the official FAI website. 

"Ireland is rightly a proud footballing nation which has consistently produced talented players and enjoyed many memorable moments at major international tournaments.

"We have a young and exciting team that has genuine potential. I am looking forward to working closely with the players to help coach and guide them towards improved performances and results, ensuring we qualify and compete at major tournaments on a regular basis.

"It is my responsibility to coach, prepare and develop our team as best as possible to deliver results on the pitch, and to make our supporters happy and proud."

