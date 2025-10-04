Real Madrid Vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Los Blancos Look To Bounce Back

Real Madrid Vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26 | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
Welcome to the live coverage of La Liga 2025-26 where on matchday eight Real Madrid host Villarreal at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. Real Madrid come into the clash on the back of a crushing defeat to Atletico Madrid in the city derby. Los Blancos lost 5-2 to Atletico to face their first defeat of the league and are now a point behind leaders Barcelona. Villarreal are in form and come into the match on the back of a hat-trick of wins. They are the third spot in the league and just two points behind Madrid. A win will push them ahead of Los Blancos. Can Villarreal pull off an upset win or Madrid will dominate? Follow the match live here
Real Madrid come into the clash on the back of a crushing defeat to Atletico Madrid in the city derby. Los Blancos lost 5-2 to Atletico to face their first defeat of the league. They did get a Champions League win in between but Villarreal will surely be a bigger test.
Welcome to the live coverage of La Liga 2025-26 where on matchday eight Real Madrid host Villarreal at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid.