Real Madrid Vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Los Blancos Look To Bounce Back

Welcome to the live coverage of La Liga 2025-26 where on matchday eight Real Madrid host Villarreal at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. Real Madrid come into the clash on the back of a crushing defeat to Atletico Madrid in the city derby. Los Blancos lost 5-2 to Atletico to face their first defeat of the league and are now a point behind leaders Barcelona. Villarreal are in form and come into the match on the back of a hat-trick of wins. They are the third spot in the league and just two points behind Madrid. A win will push them ahead of Los Blancos. Can Villarreal pull off an upset win or Madrid will dominate? Follow the match live here

4 Oct 2025, 11:44:42 pm IST Real Madrid Vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26 They did get a Champions League win in between but Villarreal will surely be a bigger test.