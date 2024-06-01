Football

Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League Final: Modric Sees A 50-50 Contest

Luka Modric in training at Wembley Stadium on Friday.
Luka Modric has rejected the notion Real Madrid are clear favourites to beat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final, describing the game as "50-50". (More Football News)

Modric could win his sixth Champions League title on Saturday, when Madrid take on Dortmund in the showpiece game of the European club season at Wembley Stadium.

With Madrid finishing 10 points clear of Barcelona at the top of LaLiga and Dortmund limping to a fifth-place finish in the Bundesliga, Los Blancos have been touted as overwhelming favourites.

Modric, however, does not see things that way.

"Everyone is saying that we're the favourites, but it's not like that, I see a 50-50," Modric said.

"Dortmund are a big club, they have had a great season in the Champions League and they will make it very difficult for us. We need concentration and to demonstrate on the field that we are capable of beating them."

As Madrid look to write another chapter in their love affair with Europe's elite club competition by winning a record-extending 15th title, boss Carlo Ancelotti says his players do not need any further motivation.

Heading to his eighth European Cup/Champions League final as a player or coach, three of which have come with Madrid, Ancelotti says it will be a case of business as usual. 

"The priority is to transmit clear ideas to the players. I will be as direct as possible because that’s how I feel my players react the best pre-game," he said.

"I will talk about tactics. Emotions come later and everyone deals with them according to their character. 

"Before the game there will be negative emotions, but fear is an important part of doing things well, we need to know that.

"I'm confident because over the season the team showed two important features: technical quality and sacrifice. They will be key tomorrow. 

"The more direct I am, the less nervous the team will be. We have shown the quality and the collective sacrifice. Both will be the keys to tomorrow's outcome."

