Football

Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund, Champions League: Ancelotti Wants Goals From Mbappe

Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund in a repeat of the UEFA Champions League final of last season, though Kylian Mbappe has struggled against them of late. Dortmund are the opponent that Mbappe has faced the most times in the Champions League (eight)

Carlo Ancelotti Kylian Mbappe
Carlo Ancelotti believes Kylian Mbappe should have scored more goals for Real Madrid this season.
info_icon

Kylian Mbappe should be scoring more goals for Real Madrid, so says Carlo Ancelotti ahead of their upcoming Champions League fixture with Borussia Dortmund. (More Football News)

Since his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe has eight goals in 12 appearances in all competitions, six of which have come in LaLiga this term. 

The 25-year-old was on target in Los Blancos' 2-1 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday, though he was replaced by Dani Ceballos for the final eight minutes of the game. 

He has registered 44 shots this season, more than any other player in LaLiga, while only Robert Lewandowski (22) has had more shots on target than Mbappe (20). 

La Liga 2024-25 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti shake hands with Kylian Mbappe - | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia
Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Preview, Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Frenchman, however, has underperformed his expected goals (xG) tally of 7.18 in the Spanish top-flight, something Ancelotti wants him to improve on. 

"I want Mbappe to score goals, I prefer he scores rather than pressing," Ancelotti said.

"The centre-forward’s role hasn’t changed, I ask the same of him that I asked of (former Real striker player) Karim Benzema. 

"Mbappe needs to position himself well and be smart every time we recover the ball to make a quick transition."

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid. - AP/Lalo R. Villar
UEFA Champions League 2024-25, Matchday 3 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch All 18 Matches

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Madrid are preparing to face Dortmund in a repeat of the Champions League final of last season, though Mbappe has struggled against them of late.

Dortmund are the opponent that Mbappe has faced the most times in the Champions League (eight). 

After scoring three goals in his first two games against them (in 2016-17 for Monaco), he’s only netted once in the last six and failed to find the net in the last three.

Ancelotti also praised Jude Bellingham for his start to the season, despite the England midfielder failing to find the back of the net so far this season. 

Bellingham netted 23 goals and added 13 assists in all competitions during his debut season with Los Blancos, winning two trophies along the way.

Since the start of last season, Bellingham has delivered the joint-most assists in the Champions League (five - level with Marcel Sabitzer), and Ancelotti is not concerned by the 21-year-old's lack of goals this term.

"We are satisfied with Bellingham's work. He works hard on the field, competes, fights and makes sacrifices," Ancelotti said.

"He hasn’t scored like last year, but that was unexpected. 

"We’ve always managed to score and will continue to because we have a lot of talent up front. Bellingham's role is more important than the goals he scored last year."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL-A Vs BAN-A Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. India A Squad For Australia Tour: Ruturaj Gaikwad Named Captain; Ishan Kishan Returns
  3. AFG-A Vs HK Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Harmanpreet Kaur Only Indian In Women's T20 World Cup Team Of Tournament - Check Full XI
  5. India A Vs UAE Highlights, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: IND-A Earn One-sided Win
Football News
  1. India At AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualification: Groups, Format, Schedule, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  2. Juventus Vs Stuttgart, Champions League: Each Match Is A Story In Itself, Says Motta
  3. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund, Champions League: Ancelotti Wants Goals From Mbappe
  4. Jamshedpur FC Vs Hyderabad FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: JFC Come Through HFC Challenge In Jharkhand
  5. Indian Super League 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC Beat Hyderabad 2-1 To Grab Fourth Win Of The Season
Tennis News
  1. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  2. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  3. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  4. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
  5. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
Hockey News
  1. Commonwealth Games 2026: Hockey Set To Be Axed From Glasgow Event As CGF, FIH Remain Mum
  2. India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash
  3. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Wrap: Rain Lashes Bengaluru; Delhi Breathes 'Very Poor' Air; Cyclone Dana To Hit Bengal, Odisha
  2. Bengal: Junior Doctors Withdraw Hunger Strike After Holding 2 Hr Meeting CM Mamata | Key Points
  3. Bahraich Violence: 104 Arrests So Far; HC Grants 15 Days To Residents With Demolition Notice To Reply To PWD
  4. J&K: Protests Break Out Against Pakistan Following Terror Attack In Ganderbal
  5. Day In Pics: October 21, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  2. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  4. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  5. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
US News
  1. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  2. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  3. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  4. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  5. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
World News
  1. India Announces Major Breakthrough With China On Border Patrolling
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  5. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
Latest Stories
  1. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
  3. India & China Agree To Restart Border Patrolling Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh
  4. PAK-A Vs OMN Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheen Beat Oman By 74 Runs
  5. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  6. PKL 11: Arjun Deshwal Headlines Jaipur Pink Panthers' Thrilling Win Over Bengal Warriorz
  7. PKL 11: All-Round Gujarat Giants Pip Bengaluru Bulls 36-32 In Hyderabad
  8. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Bowlers Lead BAN Fightback After SA Bundle Hosts For Just 106