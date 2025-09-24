Real Betis Vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Round 1 Fixture Preview, H2H Record, More

Real Betis Vs Nottingham, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 2025-26 First Round: Get live streaming, preview, head-to-head record, and more for the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 clash

  • Forest is still looking for its first victory under new coach Ange Postecoglou

  • former Tottenham manager took over from the fired Nuno Espírito Santo

  • The Europa League uses the same 36-team league format as the UCL

Nottingham Forest returns to European competition after three decades with a trip to Spain to face Real Betis in its Europa League opener Wednesday.

The Premier League team reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Cup, the predecessor of the current second-tier competition, in the 1995-96 season and hasn't been back.

Forest is still looking for its first victory under new coach Ange Postecoglou after two losses and a draw since the former Tottenham manager took over from the fired Nuno Espírito Santo.

Postecoglou was fired by Tottenham in June despite winning the Europa League for Spurs' first trophy in 17 years after a season in which they endured their worst-ever Premier League campaign, finishing 17th.

Forest is in the Europa League instead of Crystal Palace, the English FA Cup winner which was demoted by UEFA in a complex case relating to owners having stakes in multiple clubs. Crystal Palace will play the third-tier Conference League.

Among the other games Wednesday, Roma kicks off its campaign at Nice, Bundesliga’s Freiburg hosts Swiss champion Basel, Feyenoord travels to Braga, Celtic meets Red Star in Belgrade and PAOK plays Maccabi Tel-Aviv at home.

The remaining nine games are scheduled for Thursday.

The Europa League uses the same 36-team league format as the Champions League. Teams play eight different opponents during the league phase and are ranked in a single-standings table.

Real Betis Vs Nottingham Forest - Head-to-head Record

Total matches: 1

Real Betis won: 1

Nottingham won: 0

Draws: 0

Real Betis Vs Nottingham Forest, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Live Streaming

When to watch Real Betis Vs Nottingham Forest, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Round 1 match?

The Real Betis Vs Nottingham Forest, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Round 1 match will be played on Thursday, 25 September at 12:30am IST.

Where to watch Real Betis Vs Nottingham Forest, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Round 1 match?

The Real Betis Vs Nottingham Forest will be available to watch live on the Sony Sports Network. Furthermore, the said match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

(with AP inputs)

