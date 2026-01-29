Nottingham Forest Vs Ferencvaros Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Reds Eye Win Against Fradi

Nottingham Forest players walk off the pitch at the end of the Europa League opening phase soccer match between SC Braga and Nottingham Forest in Braga, Portugal. Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
Nottingham Forest vs Ferencváros Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025–26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the UEFA Europa League Matchday 8 clash between Nottingham Forest and Ferencváros on Friday, 30 January, at the City Ground. Forest come into this fixture looking to bounce back after a defeat to Braga and will be eager to end their campaign on a high with a home victory. Ferencváros, meanwhile, have enjoyed an unbeaten run so far and can secure a top-eight finish with a win. Currently sitting seventh under the guidance of Robbie Keane, the Hungarian side will be confident of continuing their strong form in Nottingham.
