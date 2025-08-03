The Dutch football season 2025-26 officially starts today with a clash between PSV Eindhoven and Go Ahead Eagles for the Johan Cruyff Shield at Philips Stadium, Eindhoven.
Also known as the Dutch Super Cup, it is contested by the winners of the Netherlands national league, Eredivisie, and the domestic cup champions, the KNVB Cup. In 1996, it became the Johan Cruyff Shield, named in honour of legendary Johan Cruyff. It now serves as the season curtain raiser.
Holders PSV Eindhoven won the Eredivisie 2024-25 title on the final day after Ajax suffered a dramatic collapse in the title run. Go Ahead Eagles, meanwhile, survived a penalty shootout to beat AZ Alkmaar in the KNVB Cup 2025 final.
Launched in 1949 as the Super Cup, it has seen 13 different winners. 14-time champions PSV are the most successful team, followed by Ajax (9) and Feyenoord (5). Go Ahead are chasing a maiden title.
PSV vs Go Ahead Eagles Head-To-Head Record
The two clubs have played each other 75 times. PSV Eindhoven have dominated Go Ahead Eagles in the head-to-head record, and now lead 50-15 with 10 draws.
But Go Ahead Eagles beat PSV 3-2 in their last meeting earlier this year, during an Eredivisie league match.
PSV Eindhoven Vs Go Ahead Eagles: Live Streaming And Telecast Details
When and where will the PSV Eindhoven Vs Go Ahead Eagles match be played?
The PSV Eindhoven Vs Go Ahead Eagles match will be played at the Philips Stadion (Eindhoven) on August 3, 2025 (Sunday). The scheduled kick-off time is 9:30 pm IST.
Where to live-stream the PSV Eindhoven Vs Go Ahead Eagles match?
The match will be streamed live on Dubai Sports 1 in the Middle East.
People in the Netherlands can watch the pre-season game on Watch ESPN, ESPN, Canal+Netherlands and Star Channel