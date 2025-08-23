Dembele missed a penalty but PSG held on to a narrow 1-0 win
Enrique defended the forward, claiming it 'normal'
PSG are the defending Ligue 1 champions
Luis Enrique insisted Ousmane Dembele's penalty miss was "normal" during Paris Saint-Germain's victory over Angers.
PSG made it back-to-back wins at the start of the Ligue 1 season, with Fabian Ruiz's second-half strike sealing a 1-0 win at Parc des Princes.
The margin of victory could have been greater had Dembele not blazed over from the penalty spot in the 25th minute, with just four of the hosts' 21 attempts on goal during the contest hitting the target.
Yet, Luis Enrique jumped to the defence of the Ballon d'Or candidate.
"I'm the shooter," he said. "Why did I choose to have Dembele take the penalty? Because I'm the boss. It is normal for them to fail."
On the victory, he added: "I think we played a very good game physically and technically. It's hard to play against a low block.
"The state of the pitch made it more difficult for us to be effective. It was very difficult. We deserved the victory."
Meanwhile, PSG have opened a Ligue 1 campaign with two successive clean sheets for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
That is despite the absence between the posts of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who appeared to wave goodbye at Parc des Princes following Friday's game, with the goalkeeper expected to depart the Champions League winners.
"It's nice to always see the support of the fans," Luis Enrique added. "It was a special moment for Donnarumma. It's nice to see this feeling of trust and recognition."