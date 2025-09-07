PSG Slam French Football Federation For 'Avoidable' Dembele And Doue Injuries

PSG criticise France set up: France have confirmed that Dembele is expected to be out for about six weeks with a "serious" hamstring injury, while Doue faces around four weeks on the sidelines due to a calf strain

Dembele clutches hamstring
Dembele clutches hamstring
Paris Saint-Germain have accused the France national team of disregarding medical risks surrounding their players Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue.

PSG believe this resulted in what they described as "avoidable" injuries during France's World Cup qualifying 2-0 victory over Ukraine.

The European champions have confirmed that Dembele is expected to be out for about six weeks with a "serious" hamstring injury, while Doue faces around four weeks on the sidelines due to a calf strain.

Dembele has already registered two goals and an assist for PSG this season, with Luis Enrique's team sitting top of Ligue 1, having enjoyed an ideal start.

In an official statement, PSG said it had sent a letter to the French Football Federation (FFF) requesting "a more transparent and collaborative" medical coordination protocol between clubs and the national team.

The club claimed that it had provided the FFF with "concrete medical information, even before the French national team began training, on the acceptable workload and injury risks for its players."

PSG's statement added: "These medical recommendations were not taken into account by the French national team's medical staff and that there was a total lack of consultation with its medical teams.

"The recent serious and avoidable events must give rise to rapid and immediate corrective measures."

Dembele came on at half-time against Ukraine to replace the injured Doue, but he was substituted in the 81st minute.

France coach Didier Deschamps defended his decision to play Dembele, stating: "I was sure that he was capable of playing a high-level match; otherwise, I would not have played him. This time, it is the other thigh. He was fit. It is unfortunate for him, but it could have happened to another player."

