Football

Premier League: Noni Madueke Hails Palmer Link-up After Wolves Thrashing 'He Is Cold, I Am Fire'

Enzo Maresca earned his first Premier League win thanks to Madueke's 14-minute hat-trick

Cole Palmer-Noni Madueke-football-premier-league
Chelsea duo, Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke
info_icon

Noni Madueke believes his link-up with Cole Palmer is perfectly balanced after he set him up for a hat-trick in their 6-2 thrashing of Wolves. (More Football News)

Enzo Maresca earned his first Premier League win thanks to Madueke's 14-minute hat-trick, after Matheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen had cancelled out Nicolas Jackson and Palmer's goals in the first half. New signing Joao Felix then rounded off a superb display for the Blues with 10 minutes remaining.

It is the fifth time that a player has assisted each goal for a team-mate's hat-trick in the Premier League, and Madueke was pleased with how well they complimented each other on Sunday.

"It is unbelievable. He is cold, and I am fire, so it mixes well," Madueke told PLP.

Noni Madueke scored a hat-trick as Chelsea thrashed Wolves - null
Wolves 2-6 Chelsea: Noni Madueke Hat-trick Earns Enzo Maresca First Win Of Season

BY Stats Perform

"He has the ability to always play a pass at the right time. I like to get the ball in space, beat people and make things happen, so luckily today it worked.

"The first [goal] was a bit lucky. Second one was all Cole Palmer; two brilliant passes, with the weight of pass I just had to step onto the ball and score.

"I'm made up for the hat-trick, but more made up we won the game."

Madueke was the subject of ire from the home fans after posting a now-deleted Instagram post with a less-than-complimentary opinion about the city of Wolverhampton.

"I just want to apologise to everyone that I might have offended," he added. "It is just a human mistake, an accident.

"It wasn't meant to be out on my socials like that. I'm sure Wolverhampton is a nice town, and I'm sorry."

Maresca is the first manager in Premier League history to see his team score six goals in his first away game in the competition. Despite being pleased by the emphatic nature of the win, Maresca admitted there were still improvements to be made.

"The performance was good. I think the first half was not a complete performance, we started well in the first 10 to 15 minutes, we scored a goal and had two or three more chances," he told Sky Sports.

"Then we lost a few easy balls. When you want to build from behind you cannot allow yourself to lose easy balls, otherwise you concede set pieces and counter-attacks. You need to be more accurate. Overall, the performance was good."

Meanwhile, Wolves sit at the bottom of the early standings having failed to win their first two games, stretching their losing run to five matches in the Premier League.

After a bright first-half performance that twice saw Wolves come from behind to level the score, Gary O'Neil was left frustrated with the easy nature of Chelsea's goals in the second half.

"We gave Chelsea a lot of help, so there is an awful lot I need to fix," O'Neil told BBC Sport.

"They were unacceptable [mistakes] from us. I am all for positivity and when the lads do well, they know they have done well, but from all of us as a group, to concede those three goals as we do is unacceptable."

