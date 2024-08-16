Football

Premier League: Joao Cancelo Could Still Have Man City Future, Says Pep Guardiola

The right-back spent the second half of the 2022-23 campaign with Bayern Munich after a falling out with Guardiola over a lack of playing time before being loaned to Barcelona last season

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo
Pep Guardiola says Joao Cancelo could still have a future at Manchester City despite falling out of favour in recent seasons.  (More Football News)

The right-back spent the second half of the 2022-23 campaign with Bayern Munich after a falling out with Guardiola over a lack of playing time before being loaned to Barcelona last season.

He originally joined the Citizens in August 2019 in a deal worth £60million, making him the most expensive right-back in history, and his current contract with the club runs until 2027. 

At Barcelona, Cancelo led the defenders in chances created (35), crosses (82) and shots (32) in 2023-24, but the Catalan club chose not to bring him back to Camp Nou for a second season.

In 2021-22, the 30-year-old's last full campaign at City, he played the most minutes of any outfielder for the team, while he also was involved in more attacking sequences than anyone else in the league (244).

Now, however, Guardiola faces the dilemma of whether to integrate Cancelo back into the squad, with no other clubs making an approach for him in the transfer window.

"He's training with us," said the Spaniard.

"We will see. Maybe he will stay, maybe he will go on loan. I don't know yet.

"About what's going to happen, it depends on his agents and the club. In the end, if he has to stay, we will treat him like all the other players, with respect, and try to take the best from the huge qualities he has."

