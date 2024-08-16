Premier League 2024-25: Ipswich Confirm Kalvin Phillips Season-long Loan From Man City

Kalvin Phillips has completed a season-long loan move to Ipswich from Manchester City, the Tractor Boys confirmed on Friday. (More Football News)
Phillips, who spent the second half of the 2023-24 campaign on loan with West Ham, could be available for the visit of Liverpool in their opening game of the season.
The 28-year-old has struggled to regain the form shown at Leeds prior to his £42m move to City in 2022, making just 30 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side.
His move to the Hammers aimed to put him in contention for England's Euro 2024 squad, but that failed to transpire as he endured a difficult spell at the London Stadium.
Phillips started three times for West Ham, losing possession on 49 ocassions in his 10 league games, including on his debut, which resulted in Dominic Solanke netting for Bournemouth.
But the midfielder is relishing the opportunity of playing regular minutes in the Premier League, telling Ipswich's club website: “This is a day I’ve been waiting a number of weeks for now and I’m very happy to be here.
“I’ve had some great conversations with players I know here and also with the manager, who I have heard a lot about, and I’m excited to be here and be part of his team.
“I want to play as many games as possible, enjoy playing football again and help the team win as many games as possible in the Premier League.”
Guardiola had earlier confirmed that it was the midfielder's decision to go on loan to the Tractor Boys, insisting the door is still open for a return to the City starting line-up.
"Kalvin has gone to Ipswich. I think it's already done, you never know until it's happened. He decided to go there," Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference.
"You have to have minutes and recover. Play, play, play. Maybe there is a chance to come back here in the future."