Premier League: Ipswich Town Confirm Omari Hutchinson And Ben Johnson Signings

Omari Hutchinson made 50 appearances in all competitions for Ipswich Town, scoring 11 goals and assisting six as he helped them secure promotion to the Premier League

Ipswich Town confirm signing of Omari Hutchinson.
Ipswich Town have signed Omari Hutchinson from Chelsea on a permanent transfer for a club-record fee, with Ben Johnson also joining from West Ham. (More Football News)

Hutchinson, who cost a reported £20million with add-ons, penned a four-year deal with the club, after spending last season with them on loan in the Championship.

The youngster made 50 appearances in all competitions for Ipswich, scoring 11 goals and assisting six as he helped them secure promotion to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Tractor Boys also confirmed the signing of Johnson on a five-year contract in a free transfer on Monday.

The defender reportedly turned down a new contract at West Ham, instead choosing to leave when his current deal expired at the end of June.

Johnson went through the Hammers' youth academy, making 109 appearances for the senior team after making his debut in 2019.

