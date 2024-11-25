Premier League: De Bruyne Describes 'Chaotic' Manchester City Scenes

Football

City have lost their last five games in all competitions, while they are eight points back from leaders Liverpool in the Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne conceded there has been some chaos behind the scenes at Manchester City, but refuted the suggestion there is a dark atmosphere. (More Football News)

Their dismal run of form continued with a shock 4-0 loss at home to Tottenham on Saturday.

De Bruyne, who has featured just six times in the Premier League this season and made just four starts, says there is not a bad mood in the camp, though.

"I wouldn't say dark, it's been a bit chaotic," said the Belgian ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Feyenoord.

"I've seen so many people pass around the medical area, sport science, whose playing and not playing. There's been so many people playing who shouldn't have been playing.

"The games against Sporting, Brighton and Bournemouth were all over the place. Tottenham was more normal.

"I didn't see too much change, everyone is down about the five losses. You have to move on."

City have already shipped 17 league goals this term, while they were beaten 4-1 by Sporting CP in their last European outing.

Since their losing run started with a 2-1 loss to Spurs in the EFL Cup on October 30, City have conceded 14 goals from 10.6 expected goals against (xGA).

"There's only so much you can control from the sides. It's not a nice feeling but it's fine," De Bryne added.

"It seems like we're not really dealing with the moments when it goes bad. There's moments like the Tottenham game which we do really well. The main issue is both boxes. We're conceding too many goals. I don't think we played a bad game the other day but we lost 4-0."

"If you give five chances against Tottenham, that's not that bad. They get two tap-ins. With the way we play, you have to accept there's more opportunity for teams to have a counter. At the moment, we're not dealing with this in a good way.

"We're always going to give a chance away. We're giving it away too many times. When we give a chance at goal, it's basically a goal."

De Bruyne is out of contract at the end of the season, though the 33-year-old is not overly concerned about his future.

"I honestly don't know. At the start of the season, I knew talks would happen but then the thing [injury] happened in Brentford. It was meant to be a couple of days and then it was eight, nine weeks. I put it all to the side," he added.

"I'm not too worried. I'm fine. I'm happy, I just want to play good football again and the future, we'll see.

"I only can really give you the answers, but I don't know. If there's no talks it will be my last year at the club, but I don't know.

"I had a conversation in the summer, but then I had the injury so I wasn't in the right frame of mind to talk about that. I need to be back on the pitch and be myself again. There's no rush, I don't feel uncomfortable, I'm not worried."

