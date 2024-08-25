Premier League: Arsenal 'Test' Will Help Villa Understand Who They Are Says Unai Emery After Defeat

Unai Emery believes Arsenal was a "test" for Aston Villa to understand where they are in the season and how they can build on that going forward. (More Football News)
Second-half strikes from Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey earned the points for Arsenal in a 2-0 win at Villa Park on Saturday.
However, it could have been a much different story for Emery's men, as Ollie Watkins missed a glorious chance in either half, while Amadou Onana struck the bar.
While the Spaniard was left frustrated by the result, he was left optimistic by the performance in their first home game of the season.
"You have to accept Arsenal they are more experienced, more mature. They are strong," Emery told Sky Sports. "Today was a test for us to understand who we are.
"We competed, we faced them, we could have won, drawn or lost. I think it's going to give us a lot of information about the team, the squad and players and how we can close this week in the transfer window and finish this month playing Leicester.
"I think the way we played today will be a good way to understand how we can process our style, our competitive way.
"We created three very good chances, like them, but our chances were more clear. We competed like we could do; I have to be proud of the players. We have to keep building. Not the result but the way we did [play] this is what we want."
Watkins fired a close-range effort wide in the first half before being denied by a wonderful save by David Raya in the second when he tried to turn in the rebound of Onana's strike.
The England international is yet to score this season, having failed to manage a single shot in their opener against West Ham, but Emery maintains his confidence in the striker to get back to the form that saw him net 19 goals last season.
"The most important thing is to create chances, of course, he is not finishing them all, but I am very happy how he progressed from the first match at West Ham," the Spaniard added.
"His progress has been performing better and creating chances. Ollie Watkins, chances like that in the future, he will score."