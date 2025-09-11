Premier League 2025-26 MD 4 Preview: Key Matchups In Manchester Derby, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

The Manchester Derby on Sunday will bear the spotlight on their new goalkeepers with both clubs having spent fortunes on some of the world’s best attacking players

A
Associated Press
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pep-Guardiola
Pep Guardiola during an open training session
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manchester Derby will the biggest game of this week's Premier League matchday

  • Both teams are likely to start with new keepers after transfer deadline day signings

  • Defending champion Liverpool is at newly promoted Burnley

Manchester City and Manchester United have spent fortunes on some of the world’s best attacking players and yet Sunday’s derby will spotlight their goalkeepers.

Both teams are likely to start with new keepers after transfer deadline day signings to solve problems in their lineups.

City secured Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain and United landed Belgium international Senne Lammens.

Donnarumma was outstanding as PSG won the Champions League last season but was let go in the summer and will replace City’s long-time No. 1 Ederson. The Italian was not a typical choice for City manager Pep Guardiola, who usually wants his keepers to operate as almost auxiliary defenders, with an emphasis on playing out from the back.

That is not Donnarumma’s natural game, though he is willing to change. He said, “I always try to help the team and do what the coach asks of me. I do everything.”

United dropped former No. 1. Andre Onana for all three of its league games but backup Altay Bayindir failed to impress. United plucked Lammens from Royal Antwerp. He’s largely unknown outside of Belgium.

Key matchups

The Manchester derby at Etihad Stadium already feels like a must-win for both teams.

City, whose four-year title reign ended last season, is playing catchup after only three games (1-2). Back-to-back defeats to Tottenham and Brighton have highlighted concerns that Guardiola’s squad is not equipped to mount a challenge at the top.

Related Content
Related Content

Arsenal lost to Liverpool last time out and faces a Nottingham Forest team with a new manager in Ange Postecoglou after Nuno Espirito Santo was fired.

Defending champion Liverpool is at newly promoted Burnley.

Players to watch

In the first round since transfer deadline day there could be a host of debuts.

Alexander Isak finally arrived at Liverpool but missed the start of the season and may not have a prominent role yet. He was a late substitute for Sweden against Kosovo on Monday.

Newcastle replaced Isak with Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa.

Aston Villa secured late loan deals for Jadon Sancho and Harvey Elliott, and Tottenham boosted its attack with Randal Kolo Muani and Xavi Simons.

Out of action

Injuries are mounting for City with Omar Marmoush injuring a knee on international duty with Egypt. Rayan Cherki will be out for around two months because of a torn left quadricep.

New United signing Matheus Cunha hurt his hamstring against Burnley.

Arsenal’s injury list includes Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Kai Havertz.

Off the field

It’s a new era at Tottenham.

After nearly 25 years at the top, executive chairman Daniel Levy stood down last week and Spurs said it was setting itself up to “deliver long-term sporting success.”

Fans called for Levy to go for years, even after last season’s Europa League triumph ended a 17-year trophy drought. The fans have also been critical of club owner ENIC, accusing it of neglect.

After Levy’s departure, campaign group Change for Tottenham said it would “continue to make sure sporting success, not just financial success, are key priorities for the club.”

Nottingham Forest fans may also have something to say following the firing of Nuno this week. Nuno became a fan favorite for turning Forest from a relegation battler into a team that challenged for Champions League qualification last term.

Forest is at Arsenal on Saturday.

Published At:
