Poland Manager Michal Probierz Resigns After Robert Lewandowski Captaincy Row

Poland manager Michal Probierz resigned on Thursday following a row over his decision to replace the country's record goalscorer Robert Lewandowski as captain.
Lewandowski said on Sunday he would no longer play for the national team for as long as Probierz was in charge.
The Barcelona forward was replaced by Inter's Piotr Zielinski as Poland's captain for their recent international fixtures against Moldova and Finland.
Lewandowski cited "physical and mental tiredness" as the reason for making himself unavailable for his country during the current international window.
The 36-year-old is Poland's all-time record goalscorer with 85 goals in 158 appearances.
Probierz's decision to resign also follows Poland suffering a 2-1 loss to Finland in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, leaving them third in Group G after three games.
"I have come to the conclusion that in the current situation the best decision for the good of the national team will be my resignation from the position of coach," Probierz said.
"Performing this function was the fulfilment of my professional dreams and the greatest honour in my life."
Probierz took over from Portuguese Fernando Santos as Poland's manager in 2023, taking them to Euro 2024 where his side were the first team to be eliminated.
In his 21 matches in charge, he won nine, drew five and lost seven.
He added: "Thank you, of course, to all the footballers I have had the pleasure of meeting along the way.
"I will keep my fingers crossed for all of you, because the national team is our common national asset."