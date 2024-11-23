Plymouth Argyle 2-2 Watford, EFL Championship: Two-Goal Gray Rescues Point For Rooney's Side

Andre Gray scored twice against his former club to salvage a point for struggling Plymouth Argyle as they drew 2-2 with Watford on Friday. (More Football News)
Gray curled in an equaliser in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to seal a crucial point for Wayne Rooney's side in their bid for survival in the Championship.
The visitors made a quick start at Home Park when Ivorian striker Vakoun Bayo bundled in a cross from Yasser Larouci only eight minutes in.
Plymouth did, however, equalise against the run of play in the 23rd minute when Lewis Gibson's long ball into the box was met with a spectacular volley from Gray.
Watford regained the lead before the break when Imran Louza's free-kick was knocked back by Mattie Pollock, with centre-back Ryan Porteous on hand to steer the ball home.
But just as it looked like Watford would go home with all three points, Gray picked up the ball on the edge of the area and fired home a stunning effort beyond Daniel Bachmann.
Tom Cleverley's Watford sit in fifth place and trail leaders Sunderland by five points, while Plymouth are 17th with 17 points from 16 matches.
Data Debrief: Better late than never
Plymouth have proven this season they are the masters of late goals, with Gray's equaliser the fifth time the Pilgrims have scored in second-half stoppage time in their last six home matches.
The 33-year-old striker is also proving to be a great acquisition for Rooney, having now scored three goals in only his second start for Plymouth after joining as a free-agent last month.
Watford, meanwhile, have now won just one of their last seven league games at Plymouth (D3 L2). Cleverley had scored the only goal of the game when they last won at Home Park in September 2009.
The Watford boss will be left to rue his side's inability to kill the game as the visitors comfortably won the expected goals (xG) battle, registering a total of 2.17 to their opponents' measly 0.42.