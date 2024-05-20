Football

Phil Foden Has 'Cemented Himself As One Of Man City's Greats', Says Rio Ferdinand

Gary Neville - an eight-time champion with Manchester United who also won three Premier League titles on the bounce between 1999 and 2001 - also paid tribute to the England international. He said: 'Phil Foden is a local hero. What a player!'

Phil Foden has won his sixth Premier League title with Manchester City.
Phil Foden "cemented his place as a Manchester City great" after his two goals helped the club to a record-breaking fourth successive Premier League title, according to former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand. (More Football News)

Pep Guardiola's side made history as they maintained their grip on the Premier League trophy following a 3-1 victory over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on the final day of the season.

Foden - recently named the division's Player of the Year - played another starring role for the Citizens with a brace, including a 25-yard thunderbolt after just 78 seconds, while Rodri's second-half strike completed the victory.

Ferdinand, who won three consecutive Premier League titles with United between 2007 and 2009, believes the attacking midfielder has joined a pantheon of club legends as he saluted City's resilience and determination to keep on winning. 

"It's hard to explain how difficult that is - to continually reboot and go again," the former defender told TNT Sports. "The daily pressure to get up and go every day is a relentless pursuit of elite performance.

"You have to respect it - the individuals there are fantastic. The top players have moments where you cement yourself as one of the club's greats - I'm not going to go too early, but Foden has done that today."

Still only 23 years old, Foden is the youngest player in history to win six Premier League titles with his home club.

Gary Neville - an eight-time champion with United who also won three on the bounce between 1999 and 2001 - also paid tribute to the England international.

"Phil Foden is a local hero. What a player!" he told Sky Sports. "Pep Guardiola has designed a style of football that is being copied not just around this country, but all around Europe.

"Most of all, he is a winning machine that instils that in everybody who works with him."

