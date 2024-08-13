Pedro Neto Out 'To Make History' At New Club Chelsea

Pedro Neto has declared he wants "to make history" at Chelsea after completing his move from fellow Premier League side Wolves. (More Football News)
The Portugal international joined Chelsea in a 51.4-million-pound deal on Sunday, becoming the Blues' ninth senior signing of the transfer window.
Neto was paraded to supporters at Stamford Bridge at half-time of the 1-1 pre-season friendly with Inter later the same day.
And the 24-year-old is raring to make his mark at Chelsea after bringing an end to his five-year stay with Wolves.
"It's a big club, with big ambitions," he told the club's official website. "I know the history the club has.
"I'm really looking forward to meeting my teammates, meeting the staff, and meeting everyone else, because I want to make history with the club.
"It's a young squad with really talented players. I played against Chelsea last year and I know the team we have.
"I can’t wait to meet them and work with them because we can do great things."
Neto is coming off the back of his most productive campaign yet in the Premier League, having tallied nine assists in 20 appearances in 2023-24.
That is despite being limited to just 1,518 minutes of playing time owing to two hamstring injuries, with those the latest of numerous setbacks during his time in England.
Indeed, the Portuguese has not played over 20 league games in a single season since 2020-21 when featuring 31 times.
Neto's 0.53 assists per 90 minutes in the Premier League was the sixth-best return of any player to have played at least seven times.
Despite his injury issues, Neto declared in the same interview that he is feeling in "peak" form and raring to go at his new club.
"I want to do my best, help the team achieve their goals, and put Chelsea where they deserve to be: at the top," he added.
"My expectations for myself are always high. The expectations here are high, so I'm looking forward to showing people why I'm here, and that I deserve to be at the very top level."
Neto is in line to make his Chelsea debut against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City next Sunday on the opening weekend of the new season.