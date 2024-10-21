PSG 4-2 Strasbourg, Ligue 1: Luis Enrique Lauds Teenage Sensation Senny Mayulu

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique was full of praise for Senny Mayulu after the teenage midfielder impressed in Saturday's 4-2 Ligue 1 win over Strasbourg. (More Football News)
The 18-year-old scored PSG's opener as they recorded their sixth win in eight league games this season, remaining ahead of Monaco on goal difference at the summit.
With Warren Zaire-Emery having already netted this term, PSG are the only team in the top five European leagues to have two goalscorers born in 2006 or later this campaign.
Meanwhile, only two starters – Willian Pacho (92.5%) and Milan Skriniar (96.5%) – bettered Mayulu's passing accuracy of 92.3% and only Joao Neves (18) contested more than his 16 duels.
"He's showing he has great potential, personality, and skills," Luis Enrique told DAZN of Mayulu.
"He's very effective in the box. He scored tonight but could have had two more. I'm very happy for him.
"He's a player for the future, I'm very satisfied that he stayed in Paris. We'll have a lot of joy with him."
Luis Enrique's side, fielding a young lineup that includes fellow teenagers Desire Doue and Zaire-Emery, have now scored 25 goals in eight league matches.
"There must be matches with tension, and for young players to develop, I believe they need to feel our trust in them and have the chance to play in these types of games," he added. "I think that's what we have demonstrated since last season."
Marco Asensio, Bradley Barcola and Lee Kang-in also scored during the match, showcasing the team's well-rounded attacking prowess.
"My goal is to develop the team. In the past, the team relied on individual talent but that’s no longer the case. We have many players who can score, but I don't care who scores or makes the assists," Luis Enrique said.
"What matters to me is that everyone contributes to both attack and defence. The objective is to win titles and to play in the best possible way."
PSG will next face PSV on Tuesday in the Champions League, having been beaten by Arsenal last time out in the competition.