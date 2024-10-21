Football

PSG 4-2 Strasbourg, Ligue 1: Luis Enrique Lauds Teenage Sensation Senny Mayulu

The 18-year-old Senny Mayulu scored Paris Saint-Germain's opener as they recorded their sixth win in eight league games this season, remaining ahead of Monaco on goal difference at the summit

Senny Mayulu
Senny Mayulu celebrates his first league goal
info_icon

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique was full of praise for Senny Mayulu after the teenage midfielder impressed in Saturday's 4-2 Ligue 1 win over Strasbourg. (More Football News)

The 18-year-old scored PSG's opener as they recorded their sixth win in eight league games this season, remaining ahead of Monaco on goal difference at the summit. 

With Warren Zaire-Emery having already netted this term, PSG are the only team in the top five European leagues to have two goalscorers born in 2006 or later this campaign.

Meanwhile, only two starters – Willian Pacho (92.5%) and Milan Skriniar (96.5%) – bettered Mayulu's passing accuracy of 92.3% and only Joao Neves (18) contested more than his 16 duels. 

"He's showing he has great potential, personality, and skills," Luis Enrique told DAZN of Mayulu. 

"He's very effective in the box. He scored tonight but could have had two more. I'm very happy for him.

"He's a player for the future, I'm very satisfied that he stayed in Paris. We'll have a lot of joy with him."

Luis Enrique's side, fielding a young lineup that includes fellow teenagers Desire Doue and Zaire-Emery, have now scored 25 goals in eight league matches.

"There must be matches with tension, and for young players to develop, I believe they need to feel our trust in them and have the chance to play in these types of games," he added. "I think that's what we have demonstrated since last season."

Marco Asensio, Bradley Barcola and Lee Kang-in also scored during the match, showcasing the team's well-rounded attacking prowess.

"My goal is to develop the team. In the past, the team relied on individual talent but that’s no longer the case. We have many players who can score, but I don't care who scores or makes the assists," Luis Enrique said.

"What matters to me is that everyone contributes to both attack and defence. The objective is to win titles and to play in the best possible way."

PSG will next face PSV on Tuesday in the Champions League, having been beaten by Arsenal last time out in the competition. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Afghan Abdalyans Beat Bangla Tigers By 4 Wickets | AFG-165/6 In 19 Overs; BAN-164/4
  2. New Zealand Vs South Africa Final Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup: White Ferns Win Maiden Title With 32-Run Victory Over Proteas
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group B Day 3: Rajasthan Beat Himachal Pradesh By Eight Wickets
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group A Day 3: Mumbai On Verge Of Outright Win Against Maharashtra
  5. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group D Day 3: Delhi Struggling Despite Yash Dhull's Unbeaten Ton Against TN
Football News
  1. Wolves 1-2 Manchester City, EPL: Gary O'Neil Rues Cityzens' Late Winner
  2. Wolves 1-2 Manchester City, EPL: Guardiola Hails 'Patient' Cityzens After Dramatic Win
  3. Empoli 0-1 Napoli, Serie A: Conte Delighted By Response To Disappointing First Half
  4. West Ham 0-2 Arsenal, Women's Super League: Gunners Win First WSL Game Since Eidevall Exit
  5. PSG 4-2 Strasbourg, Ligue 1: Luis Enrique Lauds Teenage Sensation Senny Mayulu
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  2. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
  3. 6 Kings Slam: Novak Djokovic Edges Out Rafael Nadal In Last Clash Between The Tennis Greats
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  4. Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Juniors
  5. India Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. P.C. Sharma (1942-2024): A CBI Director To Remember
  2. Six Including Non-Locals And Doctor Killed In Militant Attack In The Valley
  3. J&K: Five Migrant Workers, One Doctor Killed In A Militant Attack In Ganderbal
  4. Mumbai Police Arrests 10th Suspect In Baba Siddique Murder Case; Zeeshan Siddique Dares Killers
  5. Day In Pics: October 20, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Middle East: Leaked Classified Documents Show Israel's Plan For Iran; Attacks Intensify On Gaza, Beirut
  2. Former Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto Sworn In As Indonesia's Eighth President
  3. Did North Korea Send Troops To Russia? | US, UK, France Express Concern
  4. Drone Attacks, Prisoner Swap And Alleged North Korean Involvement | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
  5. Elon Musk Pays $100 To Pennsylvania Voters For Signing Pro-Trump Petition
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Pant Deliver Goods Before India Collapse To Set Kiwis 107-Run Target
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails