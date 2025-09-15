PSG 2-0 Lens: Bradley Barcola Brace Sends Luis Enrique’s Side Back To Ligue 1 Top

Bradley Barcola’s brace helps Paris Saint-Germain return to the top of Ligue 1 with a comfortable 2-0 win over Lens at Parc des Princes, despite injury concerns for Luis Enrique’s side

Paris Saint-Germain vs RC Lens Ligue 1 match report Bradley Barcola
Barcola scored twice against Lens.
Summary
  • Bradley Barcola scored in each half, with Vitinha assisting both goals, as PSG defeated Lens 2-0

  • Barcola opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a brilliant curling effort past Robin Risser

  • PSG faced injury worries as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia limped off in the first half, adding to absences of Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue

Bradley Barcola scored twice to seal a routine 2-0 win for Paris Saint-Germain over Lens on Sunday, taking Luis Enrique's side back to the Ligue 1 summit. 

The France international netted in each half for the hosts at Parc des Princes, with Vitinha on hand to provide the assist for both goals. 

Barcola made it 1-0 just 15 minutes in, after a brilliant curling effort from the edge of the penalty area beat Robin Risser in the Lens goal. 

Despite their early advantage, Luis Enrique would have been left worried when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia limped off on the half-hour mark, having already been left without both Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, who were absent through injury. 

Nevertheless, Barcola doubled the hosts' lead when a sublime solo effort saw him dribble past several Lens defenders, before cutting in and drilling the ball into the bottom-left corner beyond Risser. 

From there on, PSG were out of sight, with Lens never truly looking like troubling Lucas Chevalier, and Luis Enrique's side building more momentum ahead of launching their Champions League defence against Atalanta on Wednesday. 

Data Debrief: Barcola steps up in Dembele and Doue absence 

The matchwinner, Barcola found the back of the net with 100% of his shots, despite recording an expected goals (xG) tally of just 0.07. 

The forward registered a joint-high four dribbles during the game, with only Warren Zaire-Emery, Ibrahim Mbaye, and Florian Thauvin posting the same number. 

PSG played their 70th match in all competitions since the start of last season. However, it was their first game during that time without Dembele and Doue. 

Luis Enrique's side have extended their record as the team with the most goals (129) and wins (38) in all competitions in 2025 among those playing in the top five European leagues.

