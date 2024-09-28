Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Rennes: Bradley Barcola Shines Ahead Of Arsenal Clash

Bradley Barcola continued his scoring streak for Paris Saint-Germain as his brace helped the Ligue 1 leaders to a 3-1 victory over Rennes at the Parc des Princes. (More Football News)
The hosts were almost handed the perfect start when Marquinhos turned home Achraf Hakimi's corner, only for the goal to be chalked off by VAR after the Brazilian finished in an offside position.
But the Parisiens opened the scoring in the 30th minute through their star man as Barcola curled a fine effort beyond Steve Mandanda into the far corner after Christopher Wooh gave the ball away cheaply to Joao Neves.
Luis Enrique's side were unable to increase their advantage before the break but got the goal their performance merited shortly after the interval when Lee Kang-In headed into an empty net following Barcola's effort striking the post.
The result was then put beyond doubt 10 minutes later as a free-flowing move saw Hakimi's dangerous delivery to the back post turned home by Barcola.
Rennes would get themselves on the scoresheet from the penalty spot after Beraldo handled Hans Hateboer's goal-bound header, with Arnaud Kalimuendo stepping up from 12 yards and sending Matvey Safonov the wrong way.
Data Debrief: Barcola breaking Mbappe mould
Barcola netted his second brace of the season on Friday, taking his tally to six goals in six games so far, two more than he managed for the whole of last season (four goals in 26 appearances).
The 22-year-old also ended the contest with more shots on target (four), and touches in the opposition box (13) than any other PSG player, registering a team-high expected goals (xG) tally of 0.92 to the hosts' 2.72 total.
Dembele also impressed for Luis Enrique's side. He now has 11 assists since the start of last season in Ligue 1, at least two more than any other player over that period.
The France international has also been involved in a goal in three consecutive league games for the second time in 32 appearances for PSG (four from November to December in 2023).