Football

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Spain Cleared To Pick Two Footballers Who Switched National Teams

Leeds forward Mateo Joseph had played for England at Under-20 level and Juventus defender Dean Huijsen represented Netherlands national youth teams

JRCooper26/X
Mateo Joseph has now been formally approved to play for Spain by the International Olympic Committee. Photo: JRCooper26/X
info_icon

The Spanish team for men's soccer at the Paris Olympics got permission Thursday from the IOC to select two players who previously played for other countries. (More Football News)

Leeds forward Mateo Joseph had played for England at Under-20 level and Juventus defender Dean Huijsen represented Netherlands national youth teams.

Both Spain-born Joseph and Huijsen recently changed eligibility through FIFA to play for Spain at Under-21 level, and those moves are now also recognized by the International Olympic Committee.

Ukraine will be playing their first match against Romania. - uafukraine/X
Euro 2024: Ukraine Receives Patriotic Welcome Amidst Vivid Reminders Of War At Home

BY Associated Press

Spain won its only Olympic title in men's soccer in 1992, when Pep Guardiola played. Spain took silver in Tokyo three years ago when its squad included current senior players Unai Simón, Pedri and Dani Olmo.

At the Paris Olympics, Spain will play in a group with Egypt, Uzbekistan and the Dominican Republic in the 16-nation men's soccer tournament that starts July 24, two days before the opening ceremony. Argentina, Israel, Ukraine and the United States also qualified.

The IOC approved changes of Olympic nationality for 11 athletes Thursday, including two former Russians. Denis Taradin can compete in sailing for Cyprus and wrestler Chermen Valiev is now eligible for Albania.

