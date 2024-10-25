Chelsea made it two wins and eight goals from two Europa Conference League games, as Joao Felix scored twice in a routine 4-1 success at Panathinaikos on Thursday. (More Football News)
Having beaten Gent 4-2 in their opening match in UEFA's third-tier competition last month, Enzo Maresca's much-changed Blues produced another scintillating display in Greece.
After Filip Jorgensen kept them level with a reflex save to deny Tin Jedvaj, Chelsea surged ahead in the 22nd minute as Mykhailo Mudryk squared from the left for Joao Felix to finish.
They were held at arm's length for the rest of the first half, but two goals in seven second-half minutes soon put the game beyond Panathinaikos, Mudryk meeting Pedro Neto's searching cross to head in the first.
Joao Felix then had his second goal – and Mudryk his third goal involvement – in the 55th minute, the former taking in the latter's pass before his deflected shot squirmed into the bottom-left corner.
Christopher Nkunku added a fourth from the penalty spot after Joao Felix's cross was handled by Daniel Mancini, with the hosts – who marked the death of right-back George Baldock before kick-off – getting a consolation shortly afterwards through former Manchester United man Facundo Pellistri.
Data Debrief: Mudryk the main man
While Joao Felix scored twice, it was Mudryk that delivered a Man-of-the-Match performance with a goal and two assists, taking full advantage of his opportunity as Maresca made 11 changes to his lineup.
He created a game-high three chances, completed 100% of his 14 passes and had more touches in the opposition area (four) than any other player.