Pafos FC Vs Red Star Belgrade Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League Qualifying Playoff: When, Where To Watch 2nd Leg

Red Star Belgrade travel to take on Pafos FC in the 2nd Leg
Pafos lead the tie from the first leg by a goal
Live streaming and timings info
Pafos stunned the Belgrade faithful in the first leg when Joao Correia stunned the home side by scoring within a minute of kick-off. Soon after half-time, Pepe doubled the lead before Bruno Duarte pulled one back for Red Star, to make it interesting.
The tie is finely poised going into the second leg and if the visitors grab one goal early, Pafos FC will have a huge task ahead if they are to qualify of the group phase.
However, Pafos have taken some big scalps this season in the qualifying phase, with the likes of Maccabi Tel Aviv and Dynamo Kyiv being dumped out by Juan Carlos Carcedo's side.
Pafos FC Vs Red Star Belgrade, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifying Playoff Second Leg: Predicted XIs
Pafos FC Predicted XIs: Michail; Bruno, Luckassen, Goldar, Pileas; Pepe, Sunjic; Correia, Dragomir, Tankovic; Anderson
Red Star Belgrade Predicted XIs: Matheus; Seol, Veljkovic, Rodrigao, Tiknizyan; Elsnik, Krunic; Milson, Duarte, Ivanic; Ndiaye
Pafos FC Vs Red Star Belgrade, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifying Playoff Second Leg: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Pafos FC Vs Red Star Belgrade, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying playoff second leg football match be played?
The Pafos FC Vs Red Star Belgrade, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying playoff second leg football match will be played at Alphamega Stadium, on Wednesday, August 27 at 12:15am IST.
Where will the Pafos FC Vs Red Star Belgrade, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying playoff second leg football match be telecast and live streamed?
The Pafos FC Vs Red Star Belgrade, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying playoff second leg football match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD TV channels in India and live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in the country.