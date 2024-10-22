Football

Indian Super League 2024-25: East Bengal FC Remain Winless After 2-1 Defeat To Odisha

The struggles for East Bengal FC continues after they suffered yet a 2-1 defeat to Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Tuesday, October 22

ISL
East Bengal FC in action against Odisha FC at Kalinga Stadium Photo: ISL/FSDL
info_icon

The struggles for East Bengal FC continues after they suffered yet a 2-1 defeat to Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Tuesday, October 22. (More Football News)

Goals from Roy Krishna and Mourtada Sergine Fall were enough for the hosts to take the three points at home, however, East Bengal did score as Dimitrios Diamantakos finding the back of the net from the spot.

The game got underway with a flurry of shots on target, but the real break came when Roy Krishna scored in the 22nd minute of the game to open the goalsheet.

However, the visitors equalised just before half-time as Diamantakos nailed one past Amrinder Singh.

29 minutes into the second half, a brilliant ball from Ahmed Jahouh was headed into the back of the net by Mourtada Sergine Fall to help Odisha go ahead, and eventually take all three points.

Odisha FC will next fly to Mumbai, to take on Mumbai City FC, on Sunday October 27.

While on the other hand, East Bengal FC will meet Mohammedan Sporting on Saturday, November 9, in their next encounter.

