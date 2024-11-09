Nottingham Forest Vs Newcastle United, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction

Nuno Espirito Santo expressed his delight after Nottingham Forest swept the Premier League’s monthly awards for October after their fine start to the season. (More Football News)
Forest earned victories over Crystal Palace and rivals Leicester City last month along with claiming a point against Chelsea, starting November with a 3-0 win over West Ham.
Nuno, along with in-form striker Chris Wood, scooped the Manager and Player of the Month awards, with the Tricky Trees sitting in the top four ahead of their meeting with Newcastle on Sunday.
However, the Forest boss insisted that his side’s success went beyond two individuals, saying: "I'm very proud of the way we've been doing things. All of us - starting from the owner to the staff in the training ground.
“Everybody has been working very hard, and it's very nice to be recognised. I think it's an effort from the club.
"Very pleased also for Chris. It reflects the hard work, but it's more important you remain humble. He's much more than the goals. It's what he represents and what he means to us.
“He puts everybody together, his presence in the dressing room, his voice, his experience. We are delighted."
Eddie Howe, meanwhile, also showered praise on one of his Newcastle players after Lewis Hall earned a first senior England call-up for the Three Lions’ upcoming Nations League fixtures.
Hall has been in impressive form for the Magpies this season, with the left-back’s 11 successful crosses and 15 chances created are totals only bettered by Anthony Gordon (15 and 20) in the Premier League for Newcastle.
Howe expressed his delight for the 20-year-old, but believes there is still more to come from the Magpies' youngster this season.
"I am delighted for him. He has a had a really good start to the season. He's very consistent, [has produced] really mature displays,” Howe said.
“There is still a lot to come from him, we are seeing him evolve week in, week out. He is adding layers to his game all the time. It’s a great achievement for someone so young, and we are delighted for him.”
Howe did, however, expect a tough test against Forest, who are four points ahead of them in the table after 10 games this season.
"Yeah, they are [having a great season]. Nuno deserves credit for the job he has done. They have recruited very well in recent transfer windows,” he added.
"They are very tough to play against. What a test that's going to pose for us to score against them. They have a solid defensive base, really good pace in wide areas and threats in the forward positions."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Nottingham Forest – Chris Wood
Having already scored against one of his employers in Leicester last month, Wood will be confident of striking against the Magpies, a side he scored five times for in 39 outings.
He has netted eight goals from just 21 shots for Forest in the Premier League this season – no player to have had at least 20 attempts has a better conversion rate than the New Zealander (38.1%) in the competition this term.
Newcastle United – Alexander Isak
Isak has scored three goals in his two Premier League games against Forest, only netting more against Tottenham and West Ham (five each).
He’s looking to score in three or more consecutive Premier League appearances for the fourth time since the start of last season, which would be the most different such runs of any player in that time.
MATCH PREDICTION: DRAW
Forest have won each of their last three Premier League games, last winning four in a row in the top-flight in April-May 1995, a season that saw them finishing third in the table.
Only Liverpool (six) have conceded fewer goals than Nottingham Forest (seven) in the top-flight so far this term, with only Brighton managing to score more than once against them in a league match. It’s the fewest goals they’ve conceded after 10 games of a top-flight campaign since their title winning season of 1977-78 (also seven).
With Nuno’s side sitting pretty in third, this is the first time Forest are facing Newcastle in a top-flight match while above them in the table since March 1989, when they drew 1-1 at the City Ground (Forest 5th, Newcastle 19th).
However, Forest have won just one of their 12 Premier League games against Newcastle (D3 L8), picking up a 3-1 win at St James’ Park last season with Wood netting a hat-trick.
Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Arsenal last time out ended a five-game winless run for the Magpies in the Premier League (D2 L3). All four of their league wins this term have been by a single goal – 67% of their victories last term were by a margin of at least two goals (12/18).
But Howe’s men will arrive in the East Midlands with confidence. Against no side have they played more Premier League away games without ever losing than Forest (six – W3 D3). Their last top-flight defeat at the City Ground was in May 1987 (W4 D4 since).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Nottingham Forest – 35.4%
Draw – 27.4%
Newcastle United – 37.2%