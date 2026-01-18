Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal, Premier League: Gunners Held To Second Straight Goalless Draw
Premier League leaders Arsenal could not take full advantage of defeat for second-place Manchester City at Old Trafford, drawing 0-0 against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday (January 17, 2026). Gunners thus suffered consecutive goalless draws for the first time in 14 years. Matz Sels pulled off a stunning stop to parry away Bukayo Saka's header in the 65th minute, and also did well to keep out a deft Gabriel Jesus flick soon after. Meanwhile, Forest failed to register a single shot on target in a Premier League match for the first time since November 2024.
