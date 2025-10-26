NorthEast United Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: NUFC 0-0 IKFC; Group B Contenders Face Off In Bambolim

NorthEast United Vs Inter Kashi Live Blog, AIFF Super Cup: Group B also includes FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC. Follow the live score and updates from the Indian football match

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
NorthEast United Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, AIFF Super Cup
NorthEast United Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: NEUF players train ahead of the match. Photo: X/NorthEast United FC
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third game of AIFF Super Cup 2025-26, pitting NorthEast United FC against Inter Kashi at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday (October 26, 2025). This is the first Group B clash of the tournament, which features 16 teams drawn from the Indian Super League and the I-League. The group includes FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC, apart from the two teams locking horns in this match. The group toppers will advance to the semi-finals in November. Follow the live score and updates from the Indian football match.
LIVE UPDATES

NorthEast United Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: Kick-Off!

The match gets underway amid incessant rain at the GMC Stadium. North East United, the Durand Cup champions, attacking from right to left and Inter Kashi the other way in the first half.

NorthEast United Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 4:30pm IST. The NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi, AIFF Super Cup group B clash will be live streamed on Indian Football’s YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

NorthEast United Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: NEUFC Starting XI

Here is NorthEast United's line-up for their campaign opener against Inter Kashi:

NorthEast United Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: Hello All!

Good afternoon and welcome to everyone joining us this Sunday. We are back with today's Super Cup fixtures, starting with the NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi game. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W Choose To Bowl; Match Delayed Due To Rain

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two, Day 2 Updates: Jharkhand Endure Dramatic Fall

  3. Nepal Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Bhim Sharki And Aasif Sheikh Depart|NEP 70/3 (16.1)

  4. England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Jones Leads ENG-W To 8-Wicket Win In Devine's Last ODI

  5. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Suffers Rib Cage Injury, Out For Minimum Three Weeks

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  3. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  4. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  5. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Slice of Bihar Voters Feels Unheard Under Nitish Kumar’s Rule

  2. Ladakh Home to 477 Snow Leopards, Tops National Count in India’s 2024 Survey

  3. Day In Pics: October 25, 2025

  4. Loving Our Bodies: Book Excerpt from ‘The Sensual Self’

  5. Ex-SC Judge’s Opinion Fuels Nirav Modi’s Bid To Stall Extradition In UK

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

  2. Louvre Jewel Heist Stuns Paris, But Selling the Loot May Be Impossible

  3. Eight Killed, Ten Injured As Jeep Falls 700 Feet In Nepal’s Rukum West

  4. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

  5. Indian Nurse Jailed And Caned In Singapore For Molesting Hospital Visitor

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket