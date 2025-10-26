NorthEast United Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: NUFC 0-0 IKFC; Group B Contenders Face Off In Bambolim

NorthEast United Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: NEUF players train ahead of the match. Photo: X/NorthEast United FC

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third game of AIFF Super Cup 2025-26, pitting NorthEast United FC against Inter Kashi at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday (October 26, 2025). This is the first Group B clash of the tournament, which features 16 teams drawn from the Indian Super League and the I-League. The group includes FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC, apart from the two teams locking horns in this match. The group toppers will advance to the semi-finals in November. Follow the live score and updates from the Indian football match.

26 Oct 2025, 04:33:01 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: Kick-Off! The match gets underway amid incessant rain at the GMC Stadium. North East United, the Durand Cup champions, attacking from right to left and Inter Kashi the other way in the first half.

26 Oct 2025, 04:17:18 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 4:30pm IST. The NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi, AIFF Super Cup group B clash will be live streamed on Indian Football’s YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

26 Oct 2025, 04:16:03 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: NEUFC Starting XI Here is NorthEast United's line-up for their campaign opener against Inter Kashi: Team News! 🗞️

Team News! 🗞️
🆚 Inter Kashi FC
AIFF Super Cup! ⚔️
— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) October 26, 2025