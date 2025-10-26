NorthEast United Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: NUFC 0-0 IKFC; Group B Contenders Face Off In Bambolim

NorthEast United Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: Kick-Off!
The match gets underway amid incessant rain at the GMC Stadium. North East United, the Durand Cup champions, attacking from right to left and Inter Kashi the other way in the first half.
NorthEast United Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 4:30pm IST. The NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi, AIFF Super Cup group B clash will be live streamed on Indian Football’s YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
NorthEast United Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: NEUFC Starting XI
Here is NorthEast United's line-up for their campaign opener against Inter Kashi:
NorthEast United Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: Hello All!
Good afternoon and welcome to everyone joining us this Sunday. We are back with today's Super Cup fixtures, starting with the NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi game. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.