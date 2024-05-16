Paris Saint-Germain beat 10-man Nice 2-1 on the road in Ligue 1 on Wednesday, leaving the hosts with no chance of a top-four finish. (More Football News)
Bradley Barcola opened the scoring for Luis Enrique's side in the 18th minute and 18-year-old Yoram Zague added a second just five minutes later.
Nice managed to get on the scoreboard before the break as some slack PSG play allowed Jeremie Boga to play through Mohamed-Ali Cho to finish.
However, their hopes of an equaliser were dashed when Melvin Bard was sent off in the 75th minute for a dreadful foul on Barcola, who produced a lively performance in place of Kylian Mbappe, who was rested by Luis Enrique as the French champions prepare for life without him.
PSG, who have already clinched the title and are preparing for the Coupe de France final against Lyon on May 25, have 73 points, while Nice are fifth on 54 points.
With one match now remaining, Nice are four points behind fourth-placed Brest, ensuring they cannot qualify for the Champions League.
Data Debrief: Memorable day for Zague
Zague could hardly have chosen a better moment to score his first PSG goal, doing so on his 18th birthday.
He is the youngest player to score on his birthday in Ligue 1 in the last 75 years.