Football

Nice 1-2 PSG, Ligue 1: Teen Zague Scores As Paris Saint-Germain End Hosts' Top-Four Hopes

Yoram Zague could hardly have chosen a better moment to score his first PSG goal, doing so on his 18th birthday. He is the youngest player to do so in Ligue 1 in the last 75 years

Yoram Zague embraces Fabian Ruiz after scoring his goal.
info_icon

Paris Saint-Germain beat 10-man Nice 2-1 on the road in Ligue 1 on Wednesday, leaving the hosts with no chance of a top-four finish. (More Football News)

Bradley Barcola opened the scoring for Luis Enrique's side in the 18th minute and 18-year-old Yoram Zague added a second just five minutes later.

Nice managed to get on the scoreboard before the break as some slack PSG play allowed Jeremie Boga to play through Mohamed-Ali Cho to finish.

However, their hopes of an equaliser were dashed when Melvin Bard was sent off in the 75th minute for a dreadful foul on Barcola, who produced a lively performance in place of Kylian Mbappe, who was rested by Luis Enrique as the French champions prepare for life without him.

PSG, who have already clinched the title and are preparing for the Coupe de France final against Lyon on May 25, have 73 points, while Nice are fifth on 54 points. 

With one match now remaining, Nice are four points behind fourth-placed Brest, ensuring they cannot qualify for the Champions League.

Data Debrief: Memorable day for Zague

Zague could hardly have chosen a better moment to score his first PSG goal, doing so on his 18th birthday.

He is the youngest player to score on his birthday in Ligue 1 in the last 75 years. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Two Dead, Three Hospitalised As BMW Hits Rickshaw In Noida
  2. India Tops In Global Internet Shutdowns For 6th Year In A Row: Report
  3. Over A Fifth of Excess Deaths Linked To Heatwaves Over Past 30 Years In India: Study
  4. Dengue Cases Spike In Karnataka, Govt Takes Preventive Measures
  5. Mumbai Metro Partially Hit Amid Modi's Roadshow; Frustrated Passengers Slam Timing
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: George Miller's 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Garners 7-Minute Standing Ovation At World Premiere
  2. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut's Political Drama Gets Postponed Due To Her Lok Sabha Election Campaigns
  3. 'Dune: Prophecy' Teaser Review: Explore The Origin Of The Bene Gesserit 10,000 Years Before Paul Atreides' Ascension
  4. Watch: Injured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Jets Off To Attend Cannes Film Festival 2024 With Daughter Aaradhya
  5. Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez 'Excited' To Walk The Red Carpet, Will Represent The Southeast Asian Diaspora
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Legendary India Captain Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement, Reveals Final Game Via Social Media
  2. IPL 2024: Sam Curran’s All-Round Show For Punjab Kings Hands Rajasthan Royals Their Fourth Straight Loss - In Pics
  3. Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement: Legendary India Captain Reveals His Final Game
  4. Nice 1-2 PSG, Ligue 1: Teen Zague Scores As Paris Saint-Germain End Hosts' Top-Four Hopes
  5. Man United 3-2 Newcastle: Captain Fernandes Looking For Strong Finish To Red Devils' Season
World News
  1. France Declares Emergency In Island Protesting Over A Vote Held 17,000 KMs Away | Here's Why
  2. Pro-Palestinian Protesters Place Fake Bloody Corpses At Home Of University Of Michigan Official
  3. Putin Arrives In China As Russia Faces Western Isolation Over Ukraine War
  4. Barge Hits Galvestone Bridge In Texas, Causes Partial Collapse And Shutdown After Oil Spill
  5. Hallmark Announces First-Ever Immersive Christmas Experience In Kansas City And Christmas Cruise To The Bahamas!
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup