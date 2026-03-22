Newcastle United 1-2 Sunderland, Premier League: Brobbey's Late Winner Helps Black Cats Claim Supremacy
Sunderland edged past Newcastle United 2-1 in the Tyne-Wear derby of the Premier League 2025-26 matchday 31 at the St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England, on Sunday, March 22, 2026. The win secures a historic Premier League double for the Black Cats over their rivals. Newcastle started the game with high energy. Anthony Gordon opened the scoring in the 10th minute. Sunderland struggled to keep possession early on. However, they slowly grew into the game before the break. Chemsdine Talbi equalized in the 57th minute. He reacted quickly to a loose ball following a corner kick and found the back of the net. The match was briefly halted due to reports of discriminatory abuse from the crowd. After play resumed, both teams pushed for a winner. In the 90th minute, Brian Brobbey became the hero for the visitors. He followed up on a rebound to score from close range. Newcastle could not find a way back in stoppage time and Sunderland took the victory in the North East derby.
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