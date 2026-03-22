Newcastle United 1-2 Sunderland, Premier League: Brobbey's Late Winner Helps Black Cats Claim Supremacy

Sunderland's Brian Brobbey celebrates after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

1/7 Newcastle United's Anthony Elanga attempts a shot towards goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP





2/7 Newcastle United's Anthony Elanga rues a missed chance during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP





3/7 Newcastle United's Sven Botman receives treatment for a possible injury during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP





4/7 Sunderland's Trai Hume, left, and Newcastle United's Anthony Elanga battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP





5/7 Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP





6/7 Sunderland's Chris Rigg, left, and Newcastle United's Lewis Hall battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP





7/7 Police separate Newcastle United and Sunderland fans ahead of the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP





