New York City Vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, MLS 2026: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action; Check Starting XI

Summary of this article
New York City face Inter Miami in MLS 2026 match on Sunday night
Check out starting XIs for both teams
Find out when and where to watch New York City vs Inter Miami match live
New York City FC host Inter Miami at Yankee Stadium today in what promises to be a high-stakes MLS Eastern Conference clash. NYCFC come into the game in strong form, picking up 10 points from their opening four matches, including a convincing 3-1 win last time out.
Inter Miami, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back after their recent CONCACAF Champions Cup exit and a goalless draw in their last league outing.
All eyes will be on Lionel Messi, who recently reached the 900-goal milestone and will be key to Miami’s attacking threat. With NYCFC pushing to extend their winning run and Miami eager to respond, this contest could turn into a tight, high-quality battle.
New York City vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026: Starting XIs
New York City vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the New York City vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026 match being played?
The New York City vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026 match will be played on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at the Yankee Stadium in New York. In India, the match will kick off at 10:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the New York City vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026 match live?
All MLS 2026 matches, including New York City vs Inter Miami, will be live-streamed globally on Apple TV.