New York City Vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, MLS 2026: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action; Check Starting XI

New York city vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, MLS 2026: Know all about Lionel Messi’s match in Major League Soccer 2026 Matchday 4, including preview, starting XIs and more

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New York City Vs Inter Miami Live Streaming Lionel Messi
New York City Vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, MLS 2026: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action; Check Starting XI Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • New York City face Inter Miami in MLS 2026 match on Sunday night

  • Check out starting XIs for both teams

  • Find out when and where to watch New York City vs Inter Miami match live

New York City FC host Inter Miami at Yankee Stadium today in what promises to be a high-stakes MLS Eastern Conference clash. NYCFC come into the game in strong form, picking up 10 points from their opening four matches, including a convincing 3-1 win last time out.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back after their recent CONCACAF Champions Cup exit and a goalless draw in their last league outing.

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi, who recently reached the 900-goal milestone and will be key to Miami’s attacking threat. With NYCFC pushing to extend their winning run and Miami eager to respond, this contest could turn into a tight, high-quality battle.

New York City vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026: Starting XIs

New York City vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the New York City vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026 match being played?

The New York City vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026 match will be played on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at the Yankee Stadium in New York. In India, the match will kick off at 10:30 PM IST.

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Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) walks to kick a corner kick in heavy rain during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match against Nashville, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
Messi Joins Ronaldo In 900‑Goal Club With Landmark Strike For Inter Miami
Inter Miami forwards Germán Berterame (19) and Lionel Messi (10) react as Nashville forward Cristian Espinoza (7) celebrates his goal during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
Inter Miami 1-1 Nashville, CONCACAF Champions Cup Round Of 16: Messi's 900th Goal Not Enough As Visitors Go Through
Messi had one shot on target in the entire game. - AP
Nashville 0-0 Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup Round Of 16: Lionel Messi, Herons Held In First Leg
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi hoists the trophy alongside teammates after defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final soccer match, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. - | Photo: AP/DARRYL DYCK
LAFC Vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, MLS 2026: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action
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Where to watch the New York City vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026 match live?

All MLS 2026 matches, including New York City vs Inter Miami, will be live-streamed globally on Apple TV.

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