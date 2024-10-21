In matchday 2 of the the ongoing SAFF Women’s Championships Nepal will take on Maldives in their Group B fixture on Monday, October 21 at the Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu. (More Football News)
Maldives kicked off their campaign with a 0-1 loss to Sri Lanka and now sit at the bottom of Group B with no points.
On the other hand, Nepal ended their opener game in a goalless draw against Bhutan and now stand alongside Bhutan in 3rd place with one point each
Nepal and Maldives are placed in Group B of the SAFF Women's Championship 2024, alongwith Sri Lanka, and Bhutan.
SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Telecast And Live Streaming Details
When is Nepal Vs Maldives, SAFF Women’s Championship 2024 Group B match?
The Nepal Vs Maldives, SAFF Women’s Championship 2024 Group B fixture will be played on Monday, October 21 at the Dasharath Rangasala, Kathmandu and will kick-off at 5:15 PM IST.
Where to watch Nepal Vs Maldives, SAFF Women’s Championship 2024 Group B match?
Unfortunately, the tournament won't be available for telecast in India. The live streaming of the Nepal Vs Maldives, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 will be available on FanCode app and website.