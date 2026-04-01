Nepal 0-1 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 SF: Manik's Early Strike Sends Bengal Tigers To Final

Bangladesh's Md Manik celebrates after scoring against Nepal during their SAFF U20 Championship match on April 1, 2026. | Photo: Instagram/thebafufe

Catch the highlights of the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 semi-final between Nepal and Bangladesh at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. Bangladesh sealed a 1-0 win over Nepal to book a place in the final, with Md Manik's 11th-minute goal proving to be the winner. It was a resilient performance from the Bengal Tigers, who defended their slender lead against late Nepalese pressure. Ronan Sullivan saw a goal ruled out due to offside soon after Manik's goal, and Bangladesh could have increased their lead late in the game only for Pemba Nurbu Bhote to make some crucial saves. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Nepal vs Bangladesh U20 football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Apr 2026, 02:52:39 pm IST Nepal vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Welcome! Good afternoon, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Nepal’s SAFF U20 football semi-final match against Bangladesh. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bangladesh Football Federation (@thebafufe)

1 Apr 2026, 03:08:27 pm IST Nepal vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Match Details Fixture: Nepal U20 vs Bangladesh U20

Series: SAFF U20 Championship 2026

Venue: National Football Stadium, Male, Maldives

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2026

Time: 4:15 PM IST

1 Apr 2026, 03:38:17 pm IST Nepal vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Live Streaming Details The SAFF U20 Championship 2026 semi-final between Nepal and Bangladesh will be live-streamed on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel for free. There will be no television broadcast of the game.

1 Apr 2026, 04:13:16 pm IST Nepal vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Bangladesh Playing XI Starting XI: 1 Md Ismail Hossain (gk), 4 Md Mithu Chowdhury (c), 2 Sani Das, 6 Md Kamal Merdha, 8 Chandon Roy, 9 Md Manik, 10 Nazmul Huda, 11 Md Mursed Ali, 12 Ronan Benjamin, 14 Sheikh Sangram, 16 Md Yusuf Ali. Bench: 3 Ihsan Habib Riduan, 5 Ashikur Rahman, 7 Sree Sumon, 13 S P Rafiz, 15 Md Abdul Riyad, 17 Md Joy Ahamed, 18 Samuel Raksam, 19 Moltagim Alam, 20 Md Rifat Kazi, 21 Ibrahim Hasib, 22 Declan Theodore, 23 Md Nahidul Islam. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bangladesh Football Federation (@thebafufe)

1 Apr 2026, 04:14:53 pm IST Nepal vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Nepal Playing XI Starting XI: 20 Pemba Nurbu Bhote (gk), 14 Dharbendra Kunwar (c), 3 Siddhant Khadka, 6 Prashant Mokrtan, 8 John Bista, 9 Sujan Dangol, 10 Subash Bam, 12 Ganesh Pulami Magar, 15 Bihaya Uranw, 21Alik Shrestha, 23 Nishan Raj Lawat. Bench: 1 Sujan Basnet, 2 Rohan Moktan, 4 Binayak Tharu, 5 Rohan Tamang, 7 Sabin Kumar Lunfeli, 11 Bigyan Khadka, 13 Pawan Pakhrin, 16 Bhakta Bahadur (gk), 17 Anubhab Puri, 18 Prasun Tamang, 19 Ranjeet Lama, 22 Sabin Rai.

1 Apr 2026, 04:15:43 pm IST Nepal vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: KO | NEP 0-0 BAN The referee blows his whistle, and Bangladesh get the ball rolling to kick off the first semi-final. Stay tuned for live updates!

1 Apr 2026, 04:20:49 pm IST Nepal vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 5' NEP 0-0 BAN A very attacking start from both sides. Bangladesh are looking to play the long balls to find spaces in between the Nepalese defence, while the Gorkhalis are playing much more narrowly, using the pace of their forwards to get behind the defenders. Looks like a nice semi-final shaping up.

1 Apr 2026, 04:22:09 pm IST Nepal vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 7' NEP 0-0 BAN The first shooting opportunity of the afternoon falls to Bangladesh. A good run by Mursed Ali, who runs at two Nepalese defenders before cutting it back for Nazmul. The striker tries to bend it into the bottom corner but ends up dragging it wide.

1 Apr 2026, 04:26:28 pm IST Nepal vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 11' NEP 0-1 BAN Bangladesh go from defence to attack in the blink of an eye, and Md Manik heads the Bengal Tigers ahead! A set-piece on the right is played short, with the ball reaching Mursed Ali, who dinks in a delightful ball towards the far post. Manik uses his height to his advantage to power a header past the goalkeeper.

1 Apr 2026, 04:27:48 pm IST Nepal vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 13' NEP 0-1 BAN Sullivan doubles Bangladesh's lead within the space of a minute... and the flag goes up!! It was a breathtaking bit of attack from Bangladesh, with a brilliant run from Mithu sending the ball towards the America-born youngster. However, he is offside in the buildup, so the goal won't count.

1 Apr 2026, 04:36:03 pm IST Nepal vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 21' NEP 0-1 BAN A stunning save from Pemba Nurbu to deny Nazmul. Good work by Sullivan to keep control of the ball before chipping it towards his teammate, but Nazmul's header is saved with a one-handed dive from the Nepalese goalkeeper, who holds on to the loose ball.

1 Apr 2026, 04:41:29 pm IST Nepal vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 26' NEP 0-1 BAN Ugly scenes in Male as play is stopped due to unruly behaviour from both sets of fans. It stems from a throw given to Nepal by the referee, which Bangladesh players disagree with. The Bangladeshi fans near the touchline respond by throwing bottles. The Nepalese fans at the other end respond similarly. The Bangladesh players calm the situation down as security steps in. Play eventually resumes.

1 Apr 2026, 04:50:44 pm IST Nepal vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 36' NEP 0-1 BAN A first-half change by Nepal as Ganesh Magar is brought off, with Bigyan Khadka coming on in his place. Looks to be a tactical substitution, which is fair as Bangladesh have dominated the first half straight from kick-off.

1 Apr 2026, 04:53:50 pm IST Nepal vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 38' NEP 0-1 BAN The Bangladeshi players have way too much time on their hands in the Nepalese half, and Mursed Ali takes a thunderous strike with his left. It whizzes past the post, and Pemba Nurbu is livid at his defenders.

1 Apr 2026, 05:05:10 pm IST Nepal vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: HT | NEP 0-1 BAN The three minutes of additional time are over, and the referee blows his whistle to signal half-time. Bangladesh completely dominated the first 45 minutes, and Nepal will be happy to go into the break trailing by just one goal. The Young Gorkhalis need to change their approach if they want to have any hopes of getting a win today. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bangladesh Football Federation (@thebafufe)

1 Apr 2026, 05:20:50 pm IST Nepal vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 2nd Half | NEP 0-1 BAN The referee blows his whistle as Nepal get the ball rolling in the second half. No changes at the break for either sied. The Young Gorkhalis are immediately on the attack, but it ends with a foul on Sani Das.

1 Apr 2026, 05:28:08 pm IST Nepal vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 52' NEP 0-1 BAN Concern for Bangladesh as Manik goes down in pain near the centre-circle. Not sure what happened as there was nobody near him – maybe it a bad bout of cramp. The stretcher comes on as the goalscorer is brought off. Md Joy Ahamed comes on in his place.

1 Apr 2026, 05:35:39 pm IST Nepal vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 60' NEP 0-1 BAN So close from Bigyan Khadka!! This is the closest that Nepal have come all day. A set-piece from the left is floated in towards the near post, where Khadka gets a header. Ismail was beaten all day, but the ball hit the top of the net.

1 Apr 2026, 05:42:57 pm IST Nepal vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 67' NEP 0-1 BAN Again the stretcher comes on for Bangladesh. This time, it's Sani Das who is carried off the field in agony. No substitutions yet as he receives treatment on the sidelines. Meanwhile, Nepal make a change of their own as Anubhab comes on in place of Dharbendra.

1 Apr 2026, 05:49:52 pm IST Nepal vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 74' NEP 0-1 BAN The game has turned really scrappy, with Bangladesh happy to sit back and try and hit on the counter. One such move finds Sullivan, who heads it back for Joy. The latter tries to cross it back for Sullivan, but a defender makes a crucial block to bring the attack to an end.

1 Apr 2026, 06:00:20 pm IST Nepal vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 85' NEP 0-1 BAN Nepal are growing increasingly desperate in their attack in order to find the equaliser, but Bangladesh are holding firm. The Bengal Tigers are using every trick in the book to slow the game down, and Ismail Hossain now goes down and receives some treatment. Meanwhile, Yusuf Ali gets his head bandaged, but is shown a yellow card for wasting time while coming back on the pitch.

1 Apr 2026, 06:06:18 pm IST Nepal vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 90+1' NEP 0-1 BAN With Nepal continuing their onslaught on the Bangladeshi goal, Anubhab pulls the trigger from at least 30 yards away. It evades all the bodies in the box and seemds destined for the bottom corner, but Yusuf Ali – already down on the ground – makes a crucial block. Meanwhile, the fourth offiical announces a minimum of six minutes to be added on.

1 Apr 2026, 06:11:13 pm IST Nepal vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 90+5' NEP 0-1 BAN What a save from Pemba Nurbu!! A brilliant run by Sullivan leads to the Philadelphia Union player teeing up Sree Sumon. From barely three yards out, the Bangladesh substitute fails to find the back of the net, with the Nepalese goalkeeper making a save at the corner.