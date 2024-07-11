Football

NED 1-2 ENG Euro 2024 Semifinal Data Dive: England Go Back-To-Back, Kane Makes History And Watkins Wins It Late

Harry Kane drew England level in the first half from the penalty spot, but it was Ollie Watkins who proved the hero, scoring in the 90th minute to send the English fans into raptures

England's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring the winning goal
info_icon

England are into a second consecutive Euros final after another comeback win. (More Football News)

The Netherlands may have drawn first blood in Dortmund through Xavi Simons, but the Three Lions produced their best performance of the tournament so far to turn that around.

Harry Kane drew them level in the first half from the penalty spot, but it was Ollie Watkins who proved the hero, scoring in the 90th minute to send the England fans into raptures.

The Oranje could not have hoped for a better start to their 100th major tournament match as Simons scored the earliest semi-final goal at the Euros (seven minutes) since Alan Shearer against Germany in 1996 (third minute).

They could not hold onto their lead for long though, as Denzel Dumfries gave away a spot-kick, and Kane made no mistake from 12 yards.

The England captain is now the outright leading goalscorer in the knockout stages of the European Championships, with that his sixth such goal.

In fact, he also now has more knockout stage goals in major tournaments than any other European player (nine), overtaking Gerd Muller, Miroslav Klose, Antoine Griezmann, and Kylian Mbappe (all eight).

info_icon

Gareth Southgate's side arguably should have led by half-time, but Phil Foden's wonderful curler struck the post – the fourth time England have hit the woodwork at Euro 2024, more than any other team.

As the game lost its momentum in the second half, the England manager got his changes just right.

Kane was taken off for just the second time in the knockout stages of a major tournament before 90 minutes – and the first time with his side not in front.

England players celebrate at the end of a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. England won 2-1. - (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
ENG 2-1 NED, Euro 2024: England Reach Final With Ollie Watkins Late Winner, Dutch Dreams Shatter

BY Associated Press

However, it proved an inspired choice as his replacement, Watkins, scored only the second-ever 90th-minute winning goal in a Euros knockout tie, after Germany v Turkiye in the 2008 semi-final. 

Timed at 89:59, it was the latest winning goal scored in either a World Cup or European Championships semi-final (excluding extra time). It was also England's only shot on target in the second half.

England are the first side to reach the final despite trailing in both the quarter-final (where they beat Switzerland on penalties after a 1-1 draw) and semi-final en route.

It will be their second consecutive Euros final under Southgate (also Euro 2020) having only reached one of their previous 23 major tournament appearances prior to his tenure - during their World Cup win in 1966. 

Unfortunately for the Netherlands, they tumbled at the last hurdle before the showpiece match – it is the seventh time they have been eliminated at the semi-final stage, the second-most of any European nation after Germany (eight).

Spain await in Berlin. It means England will be the first team in Euros/World Cup history to face five different countries all beginning with the same letter in a single tournament (Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Switzerland, Spain). How's that to round things off?

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: 'Wheels Coming Off' - Raza Bemoans Poor Fielding As India Take Series Lead
  2. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Gill Hails Fighting Spirit As India Snatch 2-1 Lead In Harare
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Motivated Sundar Eyes India's Spin All-Rounder Slot After Jadeja's Retirement
  4. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 1 Report: Atkinson Takes Centre Stage In Anderson's Final Test - Data Debrief
  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Sub-Regional Europe B - Matchday 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Gregg Berhalter Sacked As USA Head Coach After Early Copa America Exit
  2. NED 1-2 ENG Semi-final: 'It Sucks' – Van Dijk Rues Netherlands' Last-gasp Euro 2024 Heartbreak
  3. NED 1-2 ENG: Netherlands Coach Ronald Koeman Proud Despite Euro 2024 Semi-final Exit
  4. Euro 2024: King Charles Congratulates England For Reaching Final, Wishes For Less Dramatic Win
  5. Euro 2024: Southgate Revels In 'Best Achievement' As England Reach Landmark Final
Tennis News
  1. Musetti Vs Fritz, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Overcomes American To Set-Up Djokovic Date - Data Debrief
  2. Braunschweig ATP Challenger: Pedro Cachin Ousts Sumit Nagal in Germany
  3. Donna Vekic Vs Jasmine Paolini, SF 2 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Elena Rybakina Vs Barbora Krejcikova, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Elena Rybakina Beats Elina Svitolina To Set Up Krejcikova Semi-Final Date
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: Bench Headed By CJI To Hear Pleas; Centre, NTA File Affidavits
  2. Amid Global Warming, An Elegy For The Hills
  3. Breaking News LIVE Updates July 11: IDF Orders Evacuation Of Gaza City; NEET-UG 2024 'Paper Leak' Hearing Today
  4. Fahrenheit 800: No Heatwave Relief For India's Brick Kiln Workers
  5. Living On The Margins: How The Homeless Fight Climate Change
Entertainment News
  1. Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
  2. Avneet Kaur's Holiday Wardrobe Serves Major Fashion Inspiration
  3. 'Thangalaan' Trailer: Chiyaan Vikram Takes Us To The World Of 'Sacrifice, Sweat And Bloodshed'
  4. Elvish Yadav Summoned By ED In Connection With Money Laundering Case Related To Snake Venom Case
  5. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Jyotika, And Others Attend The Mumbai Screening Of Sudha Kongara's Directorial
US News
  1. Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
  2. Krispy Kreme Celebrates 87th Birthday With Special Deal: 87 Cents For A Dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts | Here's How You Can Get Yours
  3. NWS Issues Tornado Warnings Across Upstate New York As Hurricane Beryl Passes Through
  4. As India’s Mega Wedding Captivates The World, New Study Reveals Heavy Costs of American Weddings
  5. Is Disney World Banning Tattoos From Their Theme Parks? Here's The Truth
World News
  1. Breaking News LIVE Updates July 11: IDF Orders Evacuation Of Gaza City; NEET-UG 2024 'Paper Leak' Hearing Today
  2. Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
  3. Krispy Kreme Celebrates 87th Birthday With Special Deal: 87 Cents For A Dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts | Here's How You Can Get Yours
  4. NWS Issues Tornado Warnings Across Upstate New York As Hurricane Beryl Passes Through
  5. As India’s Mega Wedding Captivates The World, New Study Reveals Heavy Costs of American Weddings
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News Highlights: Kylian Mbappe's Official RMFC Unveiling On Jul 16; Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2024 SFs
  7. Breaking News, July 10: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row