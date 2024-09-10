Football

Nations League: Bellamy Earns Maiden Wales Win In 'Toughest Game Of His Career'

Craig Bellamy earned his first win in charge of Wales on Monday
Craig Bellamy praised his players for overcoming some of the toughest conditions he has witnessed to earn him his first win as Wales head coach against Montenegro in the Nations League. (More Football News)

Kieffer Moore opened the scoring after just 36 seconds at the Stadion Kraj Bistrice, with Wales netting inside a minute for the first time since Robert Earnshaw in 2004. 

But the Dragons doubled their advantage with two minutes and 27 seconds on the clock, this time Harry Wilson found the back of the net with a fine finish from distance.

It was the first time Wales had scored twice within the opening three minutes of a game since April 1961 against Northern Ireland to give Bellamy a dream start. 

However, the conditions in Montenegro were far from ideal, with the rain-soaked pitch allowing Driton Camaj to pull one back for the hosts in the 73rd minute.

Wales were able to see out the remaining minutes to seal their first win of their Nations League campaign, building on their impressive showing against Turkiye. 

"These are the toughest conditions I've been in. Nothing about coming here has been easy," Bellamy said.

"You could have had a lot of excuses about this trip. The change of venue, the travel here, a bus driver who took his time, the conditions. But sometimes you learn from it.

"There is a reason why this group have qualified for major tournaments. It wasn't a football match. The conditions weren't going to allow it."

Wales are now unbeaten in their last eight competitive fixtures (W4 D4), their longest such run since a run of 11 between September 2019 and November 2020.

Bellamy's appointment has seemingly revitalised Welsh football, with his expansive and exciting style of play catching the eyes of those across Europe. 

The Dragons return to action next month when they face Iceland and Montenegro once again, something that Bellamy is already counting down the days for. 

"Last night I was really excited about the game but also sad as it ends tomorrow," Bellamy said.

"What happens on Tuesday? They're all going to leave me and I don't want them to go.

"You want your first win of course and you want it quick. Longer-term I see us being able to affect games in a positive way."

