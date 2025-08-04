Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs BSF FT Live Streaming, Durand Cup: When, Where To Watch Group B Match

- Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs BSF FT Durand Cup - Live streaming info
Mohun Bagan face Border Security Force (BSF) FT in a Durand Cup 2025, Group B match at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on Monday (August 4, 2025). Watch the Mohun Bagan vs BSF football match today live.
The Mariners started their Durand Cup 2025 campaign with a 3-1 win over city rivals Mohammedan SC in the Kolkata Derby. And Jose Molina's Indian Super League champions will be eager to maintain their winning run before facing Diamond Harbour FC in what could be a Group B decider on Saturday.
Mohun Bagan, the record 17-time champions, last lifted Asia's oldest football trophy in 2023. They were the losing finalists in 2024, against Northeast United on penalties.
In contrast, Border Security Force had a rough start to their campaign, suffering an 8-1 defeat at the hands of Diamond Harbour FC. They are the most successful side in the tournament's history, but their 7th title came way back in 1988.
Coaches by Gurjit Singh Atwal, the BSF team will take on already-eliminated Mohammedan Sporting in their final group game on Thursday.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs BSF FT, Durand Cup 2025: Live Streaming
When to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT, Durand Cup 2025 match?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT, Durand Cup 2025 match will be played on 4 August, 2025 at 7:00 PM IST.
Where to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT, Durand Cup 2025 match?
The Durand Cup 2025 will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.