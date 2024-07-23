MLS: Los Angeles FC Confirm Departure Of Mamadou Fall To Barcelona

Mamadou Fall has completed a permanent transfer to Barcelona from Los Angeles FC, the MLS club confirmed on Monday. (More Football News)
Fall initially joined the 27-time La Liga champions on loan last season, making 22 appearances for Barcelona Atletic, who play in the third tier of the Spanish league system.
The 21-year-old spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan with Villarreal's B team but made his name with the Black and Gold in the MLS.
Fall arrived from Senegal to join the Montverde Academy as part of Sport4Charity, an organisation run by former Senegal international footballer Salif Diao.
He signed a two-year contract with LAFC in 2021 and would go on to make 42 appearances in all competitions, registering six goals and one assist in that time.
Barcelona's capture of the defender is not the first time they have signed a highly rated player from the MLS, having secured the services of Julian Araujo from LA Galaxy in 2023.
“Fall is a player with incredible potential and exceptional talent,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said.
“He began his professional journey at LAFC, and we are excited to see him join not only one of the top clubs in the world but also a great environment for his continued development.
"We wish him nothing but the best in his career at Barcelona.”