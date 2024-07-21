Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba (18) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Chicago Fire in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami defender Ian Fray (17) heads the ball as Chicago Fire forward Georgios Koutsias (19) defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Chicago Fire defender Rafael Czichos (5) reacts after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Chicago Fire defender Arnaud Souquet, left, goes for the ball against Inter Miami forward Leo Afonso, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez, right, goes for the ball as Chicago Fire defender Rafael Czichos (5) defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Chicago Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady (34) reacts during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami defends Jordi Alba, right, runs with the ball as Chicago Fire defender Wyatt Omsberg, left, defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender, center top, makes a save during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Chicago Fire in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, stands with team managing owner Jorge Mas as Messi is awarded for his 45 career trophies before an MLS soccer match against the Chicago Fire in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi waves as he walks off the field after being honored for his 45 career trophies before an MLS soccer match against the Chicago Fire in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.