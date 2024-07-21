Football

No Messi, No Problem: Inter Miami Pip Chicago Fire 1-0 In MLS Game - In Pics

Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba scored two minutes after Chicago Fire drew level in the second half to rally the former to a 2-1 victory in Major League Soccer on Sunday (July 21). Miami, who were without the services of their talismanic skipper Lionel Messi, first took the lead via rookie Matias Rojas in the sixth minute. Messi did not play due to an ankle ligament injury, but was honoured for his 45 career trophies ahead of the match.