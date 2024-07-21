Football

No Messi, No Problem: Inter Miami Pip Chicago Fire 1-0 In MLS Game - In Pics

Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba scored two minutes after Chicago Fire drew level in the second half to rally the former to a 2-1 victory in Major League Soccer on Sunday (July 21). Miami, who were without the services of their talismanic skipper Lionel Messi, first took the lead via rookie Matias Rojas in the sixth minute. Messi did not play due to an ankle ligament injury, but was honoured for his 45 career trophies ahead of the match.

Jordi Alba celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba (18) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Chicago Fire in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

2/10
Ian Fray heads the ball as Georgios Koutsias defends
Ian Fray heads the ball as Georgios Koutsias defends | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami defender Ian Fray (17) heads the ball as Chicago Fire forward Georgios Koutsias (19) defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

3/10
Rafael Czichos reacts after scoring a goal against Inter Miami
Rafael Czichos reacts after scoring a goal against Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Chicago Fire defender Rafael Czichos (5) reacts after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

4/10
Arnaud Souquet goes for the ball against Leo Afonso
Arnaud Souquet goes for the ball against Leo Afonso | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Chicago Fire defender Arnaud Souquet, left, goes for the ball against Inter Miami forward Leo Afonso, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

5/10
Luis Suárez goes for the ball as Rafael Czichos defends
Luis Suárez goes for the ball as Rafael Czichos defends | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez, right, goes for the ball as Chicago Fire defender Rafael Czichos (5) defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

6/10
Chicago Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady
Chicago Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Chicago Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady (34) reacts during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

7/10
Jordi Alba runs with the ball as Wyatt Omsberg defends
Jordi Alba runs with the ball as Wyatt Omsberg defends | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami defends Jordi Alba, right, runs with the ball as Chicago Fire defender Wyatt Omsberg, left, defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

8/10
Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender makes a save
Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender makes a save | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender, center top, makes a save during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Chicago Fire in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

9/10
Lionel Messi with Jorge Mas
Lionel Messi with Jorge Mas | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, stands with team managing owner Jorge Mas as Messi is awarded for his 45 career trophies before an MLS soccer match against the Chicago Fire in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

10/10
Lionel Messi honored for his 45 career trophies
Lionel Messi honored for his 45 career trophies | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi waves as he walks off the field after being honored for his 45 career trophies before an MLS soccer match against the Chicago Fire in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

