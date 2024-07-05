Football

Mikel Arteta Drops Hint On New Arsenal Contract: 'It Will Happen'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta hinted that he will sign a new contract to stay on as Arsenal manager, insisting "it will happen". (More Football News)

The Gunners boss sees his present deal expire in June 2025 and as yet there has been no official word on an extension.

Arteta, though, has been making plans for the upcoming season his main focus rather than his own future and remains confident his tenure as boss will continue.

Speaking to ESPN at a training camp in Marbella, Arteta said: "There is no update at the moment. 

"The thing that hasn't changed is how happy I am and how valued I feel here and how much I love representing this club.

"Things happen in a natural way and our relationship is that good that I don't predict any issues happening. But things have to develop in the right way and it will happen."

When asked whether a new contract would provide stability at Arsenal, he replied: "I understand that but the focus now is, 'okay, how we can improve things around the team? How we can improve now the things in the transfer window that we have?' 

"We have time to sit down and discuss that."

The Gunners finished runners-up to Manchester City for the second campaign running last term, with Arsenal aiming to go one better in the Premier League this time around.

