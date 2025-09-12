Chelsea Reach Agreement To Sign Strasbourg Captain Emanuel Emegha In 2026 - Check Details

Emanuel Emegha will reportedly put pen to paper on a seven-year contract with Chelsea
Strasbourg captain scored 14 goals and provided three assists in all competitions in 2024-25
Netherlands Under-21 international attacker seemingly wanted to stay with Strasbourg this season to experience European football
Chelsea have announced a pre-agreement to sign Emanuel Emegha from partner club Strasbourg in 2026.
Emegha, who is the Ligue 1 side's captain, was reportedly of interest to a number of Premier League clubs, but has opted to join the Blues next year.
It is reported that the 22-year-old will put pen to paper on a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge, following an impressive season in 2024-25.
Emegha scored 14 goals and provided three assists in all competitions for Liam Rosenior's side, who qualified for the Conference League after finishing seventh in Ligue 1.
It is understood that the Netherlands Under-21 international attacker wanted to stay with Strasbourg this season to experience European football.
Indeed, across Europe's top five leagues in 2025, only Serhou Guirassy has generated more non-penalty expected goals (xG) from his shots (17.0) than Emegha (13.8).
Emegha's upcoming move is said to be one of the factors behind Chelsea deciding against signing a striker on deadline day to replace the injured Liam Delap.
Delap was replaced in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Fulham before the international break, with Enzo Maresca confirming the striker faces up to 12 weeks out with a hamstring injury.