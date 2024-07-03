Football

English Premier League: Everton Sign Senegalese Attacker Iliman Ndiaye From Marseille

Iliman Ndiaye has completed a £16m (€18.5m) move from Marseille to Everton

Iliman Ndiaye has signed for Everton
Iliman Ndiaye has completed a £16m (€18.5m) move from Marseille to Everton. (More Football News)

Ndiaye, a Senegalese international, has signed a five-year deal with the Toffees.

He is Everton's third signing of the transfer window, after the addition of Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa and the re-signing of Jack Harrison, who rejoined the club on loan from Leeds United.

The 24-year-old only joined Marseille, his boyhood club, last year, having previously starred in the Championship with Sheffield United. However, he netted just three times in Ligue 1 last season.

Everton, though, will be hoping Ndiaye replicates the form he displayed in the second tier when he propelled the Blades to promotion in 2022-23.

Ndiaye was fourth-best in the Championship for goal contributions (24 - 14 goals, 10 assists) that season, while his tally of 111 dribbles completed ranked behind only Patrick Roberts (112) and Joao Pedro (116). He converted 20% of his shots.

"I am so pleased to be an Everton player," Ndiaye told evertontv. "I'm so excited and can't wait to get going.

"As a player, I like to dribble, show skills and get the fans out their seats. I want to score goals and get assists, but I also like to work hard. I love running, chasing the ball, getting the team high up the pitch. As a striker, you're the first defender. I love doing that bit."

Sean Dyche's team certainly need an extra attacking threat. They were the league's second-lowest scorers, with just 40 goals, and the competition's biggest expected goals (xG) underperformers, scoring 15 fewer goals than would have been anticipated based on the quality of opportunities they created (40 goals from 54.9 xG).

