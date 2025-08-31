Liverpool Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: Preview, When And Where To Watch Matchday 3 Match

Last season, Liverpool topped the table with 84 points, 10 clear of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. And both sides played out 2-2 draws twice. Goal scorers were: Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino for Arsenal, and Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah for Liverpool at the Emirates; Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz for Liverpool, and Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino for Arsenal at Anfield.