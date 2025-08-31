Liverpool Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: Preview, When And Where To Watch Matchday 3 Match

LIV Vs ARS, EPL Live Streaming: Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live football today as Premier League champions host unbeaten Arsenal at Anfield.

Outlook Sports Desk
liverpool vs arsenal anfield epl 2025-26 matchday 3 reds photo
Anfield decked up for the Liverpool vs Arsenal, English Premier League match on August 31, 2025 Photo: X | @LFC
  • This is the 245th meeting between Liverpool and Arsenal, with Liverpool leading 95-83 and 66 draws

  • Both teams have won their opening two matches; Arsenal remain defensively perfect, while Liverpool have conceded four

  • Liverpool won the league last season with 84 points, 10 ahead of Arsenal

Reigning champions Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield for a high-stakes English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 clash on Sunday (August 31, 2025). Watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal football match live today.

Arne Slot's Reds have started the new season with two wins, including a 3-2 away victory over Newcastle. Arsenal have opened their new campaign with wins over Manchester United and Leeds, scoring six and conceding none.

Liverpool topped the table with eighty-four points, ten clear of Arsenal. It was their second Premier League title and 20th English league crown overall. Arsenal, meanwhile, have won the domestic championship 13 times, including three Premier League titles, most recently in 2004.

Liverpool Vs Arsenal Head-To-Head Record

The two teams are meeting for the 245th time. Liverpool lead Arsenal 95-83 in the head-to-head record with 66 draws. The Gunners are unbeaten in their last six league games against the Reds.

Last season, Liverpool topped the table with 84 points, 10 clear of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. And both sides played out 2-2 draws twice. Goal scorers were: Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino for Arsenal, and Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah for Liverpool at the Emirates; Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz for Liverpool, and Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino for Arsenal at Anfield.

Liverpool Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming

When to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 match?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, 31 August at 9 PM IST.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 match?

The Premier League 2025-26, Liverpool vs Arsenal match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, and fans can also stream it online via JioHotstar.

Elsewhere...

Great Britain: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo, Sirius XM FC

