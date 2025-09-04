Gianluigi Donnarumma 'Proud' To Have Joined 'Best Team In The World' Man City

Gianluigi Donnarumma is "proud" to have been wanted by "the best team in the world" following his deadline day move to Manchester City.
The goalkeeper, who is currently away with Italy on international duty, signed for Pep Guardiola's side for £26m (€30m) from Paris Saint-Germain.
After signing for the French giants in 2021, the Italian shot-stopper made 104 Ligue 1 appearances and featured 40 times in the Champions League.
Helping the club to the treble last term, Donnarumma was a mainstay in their Ligue 1 and Champions League triumphs, registering six clean sheets in the latter.
However, he was deemed surplus to requirements by Luis Enrique following the signing of Lucas Chevalier from Lille.
Speaking during an Italy press conference, Donnarumma said: "I couldn't wait to go to City, they strongly wanted me, the manager wanted me. This made me feel very proud to be wanted by the team I believe to be best in the world.
"You can't be anything but proud for the work I've done. I still need to work, but I am happy and excited."
Reflecting on his time at PSG under Luis Enrique, the 26-year-old added: "I've always had a good relationship with Luis Enrique.
"I appreciated him being so direct when we started the training camp. Not sure if I'm disappointed, everyone chooses what they believe to be best. It's right for a manager to make his choices.
"My goal is to win as much as possible, it's not easy, there's work to do. We want to win as much as possible with Man City and the Italian national team.
With speculation around why he fell out of favour with Luis Enrique, questions have been raised over limitations regarding his ball-playing ability.
Donnarumma, though, does not see it as an issue.
He said: "No, I don't think there's problems with using my feet. For what I've accomplished, from when I started playing in Serie A at the age of 16, there can always be mistakes, there always will be, but I think I've achieved great things."