Manchester City Transfers: Rico Lewis Extends Contract To 2030

Rico Lewis' previous Manchester City contract set to expire in June 2028
Lewis has made 97 appearances under Pep Guardiola, scoring five goals as an inverted full-back
Has won seven trophies with City, including two Premier League titles and a Champions League
Rico Lewis has signed a new five-year contract with Manchester City.
The 20-year-old's new deal sees him commit his future to the club until 2030, with his previous contract set to expire in June 2028.
Lewis has made 97 appearances under Pep Guardiola, scoring five goals in that time as an inverted full-back.
While winning seven trophies with City, including two Premier League titles and a Champions League, Lewis has also won five senior caps for England.
Lewis, who joined the City's academy as an eight-year-old, has won 37 of his 61 Premier League matches and completed 91.5% of his passes in the competition (2,268/2,480).
"Manchester City mean everything to me, so to have been given the opportunity to sign this new contract is such a special moment both for me personally and my family," Lewis told the club website.
"I am still improving and developing as a player, and I know that the opportunity to carry on working with Pep, his coaching team and our amazing squad will only help me to keep getting better.
"I have spent so much of my life at this club. City means everything to me, so to be able to stay longer makes me incredibly happy."