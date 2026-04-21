Midtjylland’s Alamara Djabi Undergoes Surgery After Life-Threatening Stabbing Injuries In Denmark

FC Midtjylland confirmed midfielder Alamara Djabi is in stable condition after undergoing two surgeries for life‑threatening injuries sustained in a stabbing incident in Herning

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Midtjylland Alamara Djabi stabbing injury in Denmark surgery updates
File photo of Midtjylland midfielder Alamara Djabi. | Photo: Instagram/alamaradjabi95
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Summary of this article

  • FC Midtjylland midfielder Alamara Djabi was stabbed in Herning over the weekend and required emergency surgery

  • The 19‑year‑old Guinea‑Bissau player underwent two operations and has been brought out of an induced coma

  • The club said Djabi is “stable and doing well under the circumstances”

FC Midtjylland midfielder Alamara Djabi underwent two surgeries after suffering life-threatening injuries in a stabbing attack in Denmark over the weekend. The Danish club confirmed that the 19-year-old Guinea-Bissau youth international is in stable condition and has been brought out of an induced coma.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday in Herning, where Midtjylland are based. The club said that Djabi had been “in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery”.

"Since then, he has undergone another operation, and thanks to the professional efforts of the emergency responders and later the hospital staff, his condition is now stable," the statement read. "He has awakened from an induced coma and is doing well under the circumstances."

The police are investigating the matter and speaking to witnesses, the club added.

Alamara Djabi Career

Alamara Djabi is a young midfielder from Guinea-Bissau who plays for Midtjylland’s youth team. He joined the Danish side from Benfica’s academy in 2023 and has made two senior appearances for the club. He made one appearance for the senior side this season in the UEFA Europa League qualifying play-offs in August.

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He was on loan at Portuguese second-division side CD Mafra last season, making seven appearances.

Meanwhile, Midtjylland are currently second in the Danish Superliga standings, trailing league leaders AGF by two points. They will face Sonderjyske in their next match on April 23.

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