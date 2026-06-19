Mexico Vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Estadio Guadalajara
Mexico Vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Gallery: Mexico face South Korea in a key Group A clash at Estadio Guadalajara as both sides arrive with winning momentum from their opening World Cup 2026 fixtures. El Tri opened with a 2-0 victory over South Africa, while South Korea came from behind to beat the Czech Republic 2-1, setting up a meeting between two confident teams aiming to take control of the group. Mexico’s strong recent form and defensive solidity will be tested without suspended centre-back César Montes, while South Korea, unbeaten in seven of their last nine matches, will rely on their resilience and attacking spark shown in their comeback win. With home advantage boosting Mexico and South Korea’s recent revival under Hong Myung-Bo, the contest promises to be tightly fought, especially given their recent head-to-head history, including a 2-2 draw in their last meeting in 2025. Catch best visuals from MEX vs KOR match here.
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