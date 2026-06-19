Mexico Vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Estadio Guadalajara

Mexico Vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Gallery: Mexico face South Korea in a key Group A clash at Estadio Guadalajara as both sides arrive with winning momentum from their opening World Cup 2026 fixtures. El Tri opened with a 2-0 victory over South Africa, while South Korea came from behind to beat the Czech Republic 2-1, setting up a meeting between two confident teams aiming to take control of the group. Mexico’s strong recent form and defensive solidity will be tested without suspended centre-back César Montes, while South Korea, unbeaten in seven of their last nine matches, will rely on their resilience and attacking spark shown in their comeback win. With home advantage boosting Mexico and South Korea’s recent revival under Hong Myung-Bo, the contest promises to be tightly fought, especially given their recent head-to-head history, including a 2-2 draw in their last meeting in 2025. Catch best visuals from MEX vs KOR match here.

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Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Lee Kang-in sandwiched AP Photo
South Korea's Lee Kang-in (19), center, fights for the ball with Mexico's Jesus Gallardo (23), right, during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
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Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Warm Up Photo
Players from Mexico warm up before the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo
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Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Mexican Fan Headgear AP Photo
A mexico fan reacts ahead of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
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Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Korean Fans AP Photo
South Korean fans react before the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and South Africa in Atlanta, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Fernando Llano
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Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A helicopter AP Photo
A helicopter flies with a flag of Mexico ahead of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo
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Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Osito Dog AP Photo
A dog named Osito wears a Mexico national team jersey and rides in a bicycle basket of Jorge Rangel before a World Cup Group A soccer match against South Korea in Mexico City, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Marco Ugarte
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Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Flags AP Photo
A general view before the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo
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Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A AP Fans Photo
A Mexican and a South Korean fan pose for a picture ahead of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
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Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Mexico players pose AP Photo
Mexico players pose for a team photo ahead of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
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Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Korean players pose AP Photo
Players from South Korea pose for photos before the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo
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Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Kim Min-jae Dribbles AP Photo
South Korea's Kim Min-jae (4) dribbles during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and South Africa in Atlanta, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Fernando Llano
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Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Luis Romo In Pain AP Photo
Mexico's Luis Romo (7) reacts in pain during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
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Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Korean Fans In Zapopan AP Photo
Fans of South Korea cheer during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo
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Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Mexico Fans In Stands AP Photo
Fans of Mexico cheer during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo
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Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Son Heung-min and Raul Rangel AP Photo
South Korea's Son Heung-min (7), left, and Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel (1) during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
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Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A HAT fan AP Photo
A fan of Mexico reacts ahead of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo
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Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Hwang In-beom Leaps AP Photo
South Korea's Hwang In-beom (6) heads the ball during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
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Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Julian Quinones and Kim Moon-hwan AP Photo
Mexico's Julian Quinones (16), left, vies for the ball with South Korea's Kim Moon-hwan (15) during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
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Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Lee Jae-sung tackled by Roberto Alvarado AP Photo
South Korea's Lee Jae-sung (10) reacts as he is tackled by Mexico's Roberto Alvarado (25) during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
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Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Javier Aguirre reacts AP Photo
Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre reacts during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
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Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Edson Alvarez Goal Line AP Photo
Mexico's Edson Alvarez, right, defends against a kick by South Korea during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo
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Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A fans watch AP Photo
Fans watch the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
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Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Lee Jae-sung tackled AP Photo
Referee Gustavo Tejera, of Uruguay, gestures as South Korea's Lee Jae-sung, bottom, is challenged by Mexico's Roberto Alvarado (25) during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Fernando Llano
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Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Raul Rangel denies Son Heung-min AP Photo
Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel (1) blocks a shot from South Korea's Son Heung-min (7) during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
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Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Raul Jimenez and Lee Han-beom AP Photo
Mexico's Raul Jimenez (9), left, fights for the ball with South Korea's Lee Han-beom (2) during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
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Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Seol Young-woo misses AP Photo
South Korea's Seol Young-woo (22) reacts after a missed shot at goal during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
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